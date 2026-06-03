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Meey Global confidentially submits draft registration statement with SEC

June 03, 2026 - 11:15
Meey Global Corp has taken its first official step toward an initial public offering by confidentially submitting a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the US SEC.

Meey Global Corp ('Meey Global') announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Meey Global Corp

Meey Global is a holding company conducting its operations through a subsidiary, founded in 2019, Meey Land Group Joint Stock Company ('Meey Land'), a data and technology-driven property technology ('PropTech') company in Việt Nam.

Meey Land develops, operates, and commercialises an integrated ecosystem of digital real estate platforms and data intelligence services designed to modernise Việt Nam’s property market.

Meey Land’s portfolio consists of an integrated suite of proprietary technologies built to address persistent market inefficiencies related to information fragmentation, lack of transparency, valuation inaccuracy, operational inefficiency, and low digitalisation among real estate brokers and enterprises.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@meeyland.com

Media: media@meeyland.com

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