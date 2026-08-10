Vietnamese associations in Laos pay tribute to Lao NA President

VIENTIANE — A delegation from the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos, the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane and the Association of Vietnamese Business in Laos (AVILA) on Monday laid wreaths and paid tribute to President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on August 8.

In the condolence book, representatives of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos and the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane expressed their profound sorrow over the passing of comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, saying his passing was not only a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people, but also meant that Việt Nam lost a close and trusted friend and comrade.

AVILA representatives expressed their profound grief over the passing of a talented leader who made important contributions to the cause of national construction and development in Laos, as well as to nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The association also highlighted his attention to and support for promoting cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

It extended its deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly, Government, Lao Front for National Construction and the family of comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, pledging to uphold the spirit of solidarity, contribute to the socio-economic development of both countries and help safeguard and further strengthen the special Việt Nam-Laos relationship. — VNA/VNS