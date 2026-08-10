Việt Nam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to Lao NA President

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), led by its Vice President and Secretary-General Hà Thị Nga, visited the Lao Embassy in Hà Nội on Monday to pay tribute to Politburo member and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on August 8.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, Nga and members of the delegation expressed their profound sorrow over the passing of the Lao NA President.

In the condolence book, Nga wrote that comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane was an outstanding and steadfast leader of the Lao Party, State and people, and an exemplary son of the Lao nation who made significant contributions to the cause of national liberation as well as the construction and development of Laos.

For the VFF and the Vietnamese people, he was a great and close friend who consistently worked to nurture and made important contributions to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, two States and two peoples, as well as between the two Front organisations.

His passing is an immense loss to the Lao Party, State, Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) and Lao people, while the VFF and Vietnamese people have lost a close comrade and friend, Nga wrote.

The VFF Central Committee extended its deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly, LFNC Central Committee, Lao people and the family of the deceased. — VNA/VNS