Việt Nam launches construction of largest, most advanced domestically built anti-submarine frigate

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony was held in central coastal city of Đà Nẵng on Monday to launch the construction of a new multi-purpose anti-submarine frigate, described as the largest and most advanced warship ever built domestically in the country.

The ceremony was jointly organised in Đà Nẵng by Sông Thu Corporation under the General Department of Defence Industry and the Việt Nam People's Navy.

The multi-purpose anti-submarine frigate is being built using technologies and expertise developed domestically. Việt Nam has achieved self-reliance in the ship's design and construction and mastered most of the weapons and equipment to be installed on board.

The project marks an important step forward for the country's defence industry and military shipbuilding sector, particularly in mastering core and foundational technologies, as well as the research, design and manufacture of weapons and technical equipment.

It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the Party and State's policy of developing a defence industry that is self-reliant, self-sufficient, resilient, dual-use and modern.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Phạm Hoài Nam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defence, emphasised that the 14th Party Central Committee had issued Resolution No. 20 on July 28, 2026, on building and developing Việt Nam into a strong maritime nation.

He described the resolution as an important policy direction aimed at leveraging Việt Nam's strategic maritime and island position as the country enters a new era of development and seeks to stand alongside the world's major powers.

"History has shown that becoming a strong maritime nation requires a capable navy commensurate with the country's stature, one strong enough to safeguard national sovereignty over its seas and islands and protect national interests at sea," Nam noted.

"Against the backdrop of rapid, complex and unpredictable developments in the world and the region, we must continuously strengthen our overall capabilities, ensure strategic self-reliance in weapons and technical equipment, and build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern military," the official added.

The multi-purpose anti-submarine frigate, set for completion in 36 months, is the latest-generation warship, designed to detect and destroy submarines, Nam said.

The vessel will be equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, air-defence missiles and advanced anti-ship missiles developed by Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group and factories under the General Department of Defence Industry.

The defence official praised the Navy, the General Department of Defence Industry and relevant agencies for quickly completing the necessary investment procedures, as well as Sông Thu's efforts to prepare the conditions required for construction.

Being selected to build the strategically important warship was a major honour for Sông Thu and demonstrated the corporation's capabilities and reputation in both military and civilian shipbuilding, he said.

He instructed all relevant agencies and units to regard the project as a key political task, mobilising maximum resources and maintaining close coordination to ensure construction proceeds on schedule and meets all technical requirements.

For the People's Navy, Nam called for effective performance of its role as project owner and close coordination with the defence ministry's relevant agencies and other units.

The Navy was also asked to closely manage the entire shipbuilding process to ensure consistency from design and manufacturing to system integration, testing, acceptance and handover. Inspection and supervision should be strengthened, with difficulties and emerging issues identified and addressed promptly, he said.

Sông Thu Corporation was instructed to uphold its traditions of solidarity, creativity and discipline, while treating product quality as a matter of honour and reputation.

The corporation should mobilise all available resources, promote scientific and technological advances and technical initiatives, and accelerate innovation and digital transformation in construction. It should also regularly review and optimise production processes, strictly comply with technical procedures and ensure absolute safety while meeting all technical and aesthetic requirements.

Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group and other agencies involved in researching, manufacturing and installing equipment, weapons and technical systems have been ordered to closely coordinate with the Navy and Sông Thu throughout the project.

They should accelerate research and manufacturing, complete the necessary procedures for equipment installation and ensure that products meet quality and legal requirements and remain synchronised with the shipbuilding schedule.

Relevant authorities under the defence ministry were instructed to provide guidance and supervision and promptly propose solutions to any difficulties arising during construction.

The ceremony also featured a steel-cutting ceremony, marking the formal start of shipbuilding.

Nam expressed confidence that, with the unity, determination and expertise of the participating forces – particularly the shipbuilders at Sông Thu – the project would be successfully completed as entrusted by the Party, State and military. — VNS