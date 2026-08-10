Late Lao NA President leaves imprint on Việt Nam–Laos special ties

HÀ NỘI — Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of the National Assembly of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, passed away on August 8, 2026, representing a great loss not only to the Party, State and people of Laos, but also causing profound sorrow among the Party, State and people of Việt Nam.

Xaysomphone Phomvihane has made significant and dedicated contributions as an outstanding leader to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, two States and peoples of Việt Nam and Laos.

Born and raised in a family with a rich revolutionary tradition, he was the son of President Kaysone Phomvihane, who together with President Hồ Chí Minh and President Souphanouvong, laid a solid foundation for the special Việt Nam-Laos relationship.

Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane embraced revolutionary ideals and the enduring bonds between the two peoples from an early age.

Throughout his revolutionary career, during which he held various positions, from teacher to local leader and eventually senior leader of the Lao Party and State, Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane devoted all his intellect, abilities and enthusiasm to the cause of building and developing a prosperous and happy Laos.

In particular, in whatever position he held, Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane always attached special importance to and showed deep concern and sincere affection for the special Việt Nam-Laos relationship.

He always regarded preserving, nurturing and developing Việt Nam-Laos special solidarity as a command from the heart and as an invaluable legacy left by previous generations of leaders, which he had a responsibility to inherit and promote.

As President of the Lao National Assembly, Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane made extremely important contributions to deepening and enhancing the effectiveness and substance of cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao legislatures.

He directed Lao National Assembly agencies to strengthen coordination with their Vietnamese counterparts in sharing experience in lawmaking, improving socio-economic institutions, conducting supreme oversight and deciding important national issues.

He also directed close coordination and cooperation with the Vietnamese National Assembly in implementing a number of joint oversight programmes for key bilateral cooperation projects, helping address difficulties and accelerate investment, trade and transport and energy connectivity projects.

Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane placed great emphasis on strengthening professional exchanges and personnel training, not only to enhance mutual understanding between the two legislatures but also to improve the capacity of Lao officials and National Assembly deputies.

He also actively promoted training programmes and thematic seminars between the Vietnamese and Lao national assemblies, contributing to the modernisation of parliamentary activities in Laos.

One of his notable achievements as President of the Lao National Assembly was his close coordination with the Vietnamese National Assembly in successfully organising major parliamentary diplomacy events, notably the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

This new cooperation mechanism has strategic significance in strengthening legislative ties and contributing to a peaceful, stable and sustainable development environment in the region.

In the memories of Vietnamese leaders and people, he was always associated with warmth, closeness and sincerity.

His official visits to Việt Nam were not merely occasions of State diplomacy, but also homecomings for a brother and close comrade. Each of his visits to Việt Nam left a profound imprint through the substance of bilateral cooperation.

In promoting economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane devoted considerable thought and effort to connecting the two countries through road and railway routes and opening up access to the sea for the Lao economy through Vietnamese seaports, such as Vũng Áng Port, creating new momentum for development in both countries.

To increase trade and investment, he actively encouraged and facilitated Vietnamese businesses investing and operating in Laos in areas of strength such as high-tech agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and financial and banking services.

Recognising human resources as the key to development, he consistently promoted expanded cooperation in education, training and human-resource development between the two countries.

He strongly supported expanding scholarship programmes and improving the quality of training for Lao students at Vietnamese universities, viewing this as the foundation for nurturing friendship among future generations.

He also attached particular importance to disseminating and educating young people in both countries about the history of the special Việt Nam-Laos relationship.

He repeatedly emphasised: “The Việt Nam-Laos relationship is an invaluable asset, built with the blood of countless generations of officials, soldiers and people of the two countries. Our task is to safeguard this asset as we safeguard the pupils of our eyes and pass it on to generations to come.”

Beyond bilateral cooperation, Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane played an important role in strengthening coordination between the two countries at regional and global multilateral parliamentary forums, including the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

At these forums, he consistently maintained close coordination with Vietnamese National Assembly delegations, demonstrating a high level of consensus, mutual consultation and support in safeguarding each country's strategic interests, while making active contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world. Such smooth coordination helped enhance the international standing of parliamentary diplomacy in both Laos and Việt Nam.

With his passing, the Party, State and people of Laos have lost a talented and exemplary leader, while the Party, State and people of Việt Nam have lost a close, trusted and steadfast friend and a comrade who always stood shoulder to shoulder with them.

The great achievements and contributions he made, as well as the profound imprints he left on the special Việt Nam-Laos relationship, will endure through time.

His sincere affection, strategic vision and persistent contributions to strengthening, nurturing and developing Việt Nam-Laos special solidarity will continue to serve as a source of motivation and a solid foundation for present and future generations to preserve and promote the relationship. — VNS