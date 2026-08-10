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Monitoring without limits

August 10, 2026 - 11:54
Unlike conventional monitoring devices that require patients to remain still, this smart medical wristband allows them to move freely while continuously transmitting vital signs to doctors. Developed by researchers from HUST and Chiba University, the wearable is designed to be customisable and affordable, bringing healthcare one step closer to patients.

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Society

Hà Nội tightens oversight of school meals ahead of new academic year

City authorities have moved to strengthen food safety controls across the entire school meal supply chain, from selecting catering providers to monitoring daily food preparation and distribution. Local administrations have been instructed to intensify inspections of school kitchens, catering companies and food suppliers before classes resume.
Society

How ethnic minority women are cultivating resilience

From a hillside vegetable plot in Phú Thọ to community tourism and climate-resilient farming, the Irish Aid-funded Resilience First Programme is helping ethnic minority women build stronger livelihoods, stronger communities and greater confidence in the face of climate change.

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