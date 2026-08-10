Monitoring without limits

Unlike conventional monitoring devices that require patients to remain still, this smart medical wristband allows them to move freely while continuously transmitting vital signs to doctors. Developed by researchers from HUST and Chiba University, the wearable is designed to be customisable and affordable, bringing healthcare one step closer to patients.
City authorities have moved to strengthen food safety controls across the entire school meal supply chain, from selecting catering providers to monitoring daily food preparation and distribution. Local administrations have been instructed to intensify inspections of school kitchens, catering companies and food suppliers before classes resume.
The gold medalists are Nguyễn Viết Trung Nhân, an 11th grader, and Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn, a 12th grader, both from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hà Nội.
From a hillside vegetable plot in Phú Thọ to community tourism and climate-resilient farming, the Irish Aid-funded Resilience First Programme is helping ethnic minority women build stronger livelihoods, stronger communities and greater confidence in the face of climate change.