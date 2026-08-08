Floods sweep away bridge in Nghệ An, cut off 400 households

NGHỆ AN — Floodwaters on the Nậm Nơn River swept away a temporary bridge in Mỹ Lý Commune on August 8, cutting more than 400 households off from the commune centre, according to Lương Văn Bảy, Chairman of the Mỹ Lý Commune People's Committee.

Bảy said heavy rain over recent days had caused the river to rise sharply and flow with fierce currents, with water rushing down from upstream destroying the bridge.

The heavy rain caused the Nậm Nơn River to rise and submerge the bridge.

A flooding event in 2025 had previously swept away a suspension bridge crossing into Yên Hòa Village and the settlements further inland. In early 2026, the Nghệ An Department of Construction allocated more than VNĐ2 billion to build a temporary replacement bridge, helping residents travel more conveniently. The bridge lies on the route connecting the centre of Mỹ Lý Commune with Yên Hòa, Nhọt Lợt and Piêng Pèn villages.

Over the past two days, rising floodwaters on the Nậm Nơn River swept the temporary bridge away, cutting more than 400 households off from the commune centre.

The bridge has now been carried away by floodwaters.

Residents of Yên Hòa, Nhọt Lợt and Piêng Pèn villages who wish to reach the commune centre must now take a lengthy detour along National Highway 16, passing through the Pha Chiếng area, down to Hoa Lý Village and back again, making the journey considerably longer. Residents and schoolchildren may also use boats to cross the river, though this option carries inherent dangers, particularly as the rainy and flood season continues to develop in a complex manner.

To ensure safety, the Military Command of Mỹ Lý Commune has co-ordinated with the Mỹ Lý Border Guard Post, the commune police and local organisations to set up checkpoints at the bridge area, erect warning signs and station personnel on standby.

Functional units have established checkpoints and stationed personnel at the temporary bridge site to ensure safety.

Also in the mountainous areas of Nghệ An, heavy rain over recent days triggered landslides in Mường Típ Commune. Vi Thị Quyên, Secretary of the Mường Típ Commune Party Committee, said a large volume of earth and rock had slid down from a hillside, blocking the road from the commune centre to Xốp Típ Village and severing traffic links.

The road into Xốp Típ Village has been cut off by a landslide.

Local authorities have warned residents and vehicle operators to exercise caution when passing through the landslide area, while also mobilising machinery and equipment to urgently clear the earth and rock and restore traffic on the route.

Mường Típ Commune is mobilising forces to clear the earth and rock so that traffic can flow freely once again. — VNS