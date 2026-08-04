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Vạn Xuân Group named Best Mid-Market Residential Developer at Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2026

August 04, 2026 - 08:04
The title marks the second consecutive year the property developer has been honoured by the prestigious awards programme, as its Happy One portfolio advances across HCM City.

HCM CITY — Vạn Xuân Group was named Best Mid-Market Residential Developer Vietnam 2026 at the Dot Property Vietnam Real Estate Awards on July 30, marking its second recognition by the programme.

Vạn Xuân Group representatives receive the Best Mid-Market Residential Developer Vietnam 2026 award in HCM City on July 30. — Photo courtesy of Vạn Xuân Group

The group described the title as recognition of its long-term focus on projects intended to meet real housing demand and improve living standards in growing urban areas.

Founded in 2005, the HCM City-based company has now operated for 21 years.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trịnh Xuân Hà, a member of the board of directors and general director of the group, said the honour was both a proud milestone and an incentive for the company to continue improving product quality and creating more sustainable living environments.

"A developer's value should be measured not only by the number of projects it delivers, but also by construction quality, customer trust, and the communities that take shape after each development is completed,” he said.

Trịnh Xuân Hà, a board member and general director of Vạn Xuân Group, speaks at the Dot Property Vietnam Real Estate Awards 2026 in HCM City on July 30. — Photo courtesy of Vạn Xuân Group

The recognition comes as the group advances several developments under its Happy One brand, with construction progress and project delivery central to the company's next stage of growth.

Happy One Sora in the city’s Linh Xuân Ward topped out and completed its structural works in July, according to the developer.

Promoted under a Japanese-inspired apartment living concept, the project combines minimalist design, contemporary living spaces and an emphasis on balance.

The company said the milestone showed that the project remained on schedule and reflected close coordination between the developer and its partners.

Meanwhile, Happy One Mori in the city’s Lái Thiêu Ward is under active construction in an area benefiting from major infrastructure upgrades.

Lái Thiêu 14 Road, where the project is located, has been approved for widening from eight metres to 14 metres.

Planned with integrated amenities and generous green space, the development is positioned as the next addition to the Happy One portfolio in north-eastern HCM City.

An artist's impression of Happy One Mori on Lái Thiêu 14 Road, which has been approved for widening from 8m to 14m. — Photo courtesy of Vạn Xuân Group

The group is also preparing Happy One Tam Bình, which it expects to introduce towards the end of 2026.

Located in the Tam Bình area at the city's eastern gateway, the project is intended to serve demand from homebuyers as transport infrastructure and regional links continue to improve.

Taken together, the construction milestone at Sora, ongoing work at Mori, and preparations for Tam Bình demonstrate a growth strategy focused on delivery, product quality, and resident experience rather than expansion alone, the company said.

The 2026 title follows Vạn Xuân Group's recognition as Best Mid-Market Developer Vietnam at the 2025 Dot Property Vietnam Awards. The group said the title recognised its achievements to date while providing further impetus to strengthen its market position, deliver quality developments and contribute lasting value to Việt Nam’s urban growth.

The developer said that these consecutive honours would support its next phase of growth and its long-term plans to expand the Happy One portfolio.

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