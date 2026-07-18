BM Windows launches one of Southeast Asia's largest LEED Gold-certified factories

BM Windows on July 16 officially inaugurated the Châu Đức Factory, its largest investment project to date. Built in two phases, the factory covers 100,000 sq.m and has a design capacity of 2.2 million sq.m of products annually. It is expected to become one of Southeast Asia's leading façade manufacturing hubs.

A manufacturing and logistics hub for global orders

The Châu Đức Factory stands out not only for its scale but also for its strategic location. Situated in Sonadezi Châu Đức Industrial Park, it offers convenient access to Cái Mép - Thị Vải International Port, Cát Lái Port and Long Thành International Airport.

The location enables BM Windows to shorten the route from production to export, improving logistics and the handling of large-scale façade projects. From Châu Đức, the company aims to strengthen its ability to serve key markets, including North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and other countries in the region.

Mr. Nguyễn Bá Dương, founding Chairman of BM Windows, said: "The Châu Đứcc Factory is more than a capacity expansion. It is an important step in completing BM Windows' value chain. We expect the facility to become a comprehensive engineering and façade solutions centre for landmark projects in Việt Nam and overseas."

Advancing technology, management and production capacity

Designed to become a regional façade manufacturing centre, the Châu Đức Factory features extensive investment in automation and digital management systems.

The factory is equipped with machinery from Germany's Elumatec, a global supplier of façade processing equipment. Its operations are managed through an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that integrates design, procurement, production, transportation and installation. Design data is transferred directly to production equipment and supported by automated material-feeding robots, semi-automated assembly and gluing lines, and AI-powered quality inspection systems.

The combination of automation and digital management helps improve productivity while ensuring precision, durability and high finishing quality. It also strengthens BM Windows' capacity to deliver multiple large-scale and technically complex international projects simultaneously.

LEED Gold-certified factory supports long-term growth

Alongside technology and production capacity, the Châu Đức Factory was developed with a focus on sustainability and has achieved LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The factory includes 20,000 sq.m of landscaped green space and a 2,500 kWp rooftop solar power system. Its design maximises natural lighting, reduces energy consumption, supports recycling and minimises environmental impact.

The office and supporting facilities occupy 6,000 sq.m and include a showroom, engineering offices, a canteen, staff rest areas, accommodation for specialists, quality control laboratories, an auditorium, workshops, training facilities and sports amenities.

The integrated layout is designed to support manufacturing, research, training and workforce development as BM Windows prepares for its next stage of growth.

Mr. Trần Văn Tiến, General Manager of BM Windows, said: "The launch of the Châu Đức Factory comes as our domestic and international project portfolio continues to grow. This investment is not only about meeting current production demand but also about building a strong foundation for the future. By investing in scale, technology, management systems and people, we are strengthening our position in the global supply chain”.