Hà Tĩnh approves four wind power projects worth over VNĐ7.8 trillion

HÀ TĨNH — The People’s Committee of the central province of Hà Tĩnh has approved the investment policies and investors for four wind power projects with a combined capacity of 225MW and total capital of VNĐ7.81 trillion (US$298 million).

The projects – Kỳ Anh 1, Kỳ Anh 2, Kỳ Anh 3 and Kỳ Anh 4 – are expected to establish an energy hub in the province and help strengthen national energy security.

Located in Kỳ Văn, Kỳ Lạc, Kỳ Hoà, and Kỳ Thương communes, they will feature 45 turbines with a combined installed capacity of 225MW and are projected to add around 591.456 million kWh of electricity annually to the national grid.

Kỳ Anh 1, Kỳ Anh 2 and Kỳ Anh 4 will be developed by a consortium comprising TTA Vietnam Construction Investment JSC, No One Land Real Estate Investment JSC, and Dat Viet Energy Investment and Services JSC.

Kỳ Anh 3 will be developed by a consortium of TTA Vietnam Construction Investment JSC, No One Land Real Estate Investment JSC, Ha Tinh Cau Treo Investment and Import-Export JSC, and CASABLANCA Vietnam JSC.

Kỳ Anh 1 is the largest of the four, with a capacity of 65MW and an investment of VNĐ2.308 trillion. Covering about 22.75ha, the project will include access roads, turbine foundations, 35kV transmission lines, and a 220kV substation.

The investors will contribute 20 per cent of the total capital, with the remainder mobilised from domestic credit institutions. The projects will have an operating term of 50 years from the date of land allocation or lease.

Under the approved schedule, the investors will complete capital contributions in the third quarter of 2026 as well as land and legal procedures between August 2026 and February 2027.

Auxiliary works will be carried out from February to April 2027, followed by construction of major facilities, equipment installation, and trial operations.

All four projects are expected to be commissioned within 22 months from the date of land allocation or lease.

The simultaneous development of the four wind power projects marks a new step in Hà Tĩnh’s clean energy strategy.

The Kỳ Anh wind power cluster will diversify the province’s power mix, support the energy transition and emissions-reduction goals, and contribute to the province's ambition to become a major energy hub in the central region and the country. — VNS