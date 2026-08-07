FUTA Express and VET partner to strengthen Việt Nam–Cambodia cross-border logistics

HÀ NỘI — Phuong Trang Futa Express Service Corporation (FUTA Express) and Vireak Buntham Express Co Ltd (VET) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cross-border logistics connectivity between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The partnership marks an important step toward building a modern logistics network that supports bilateral trade, enhances business competitiveness and contributes to regional economic growth.

As Southeast Asia continues to expand economic integration and cross-border trade, the collaboration combines the strengths of both companies.

FUTA Express operates an extensive logistics network across Việt Nam, supported by an integrated system of warehouses, transportation fleets and delivery points. VET is one of Cambodia's leading logistics providers, recognised for its strong operational capabilities and deep understanding of the local market.

Under the MoU, both parties will jointly develop two-way freight transportation services between Việt Nam and Cambodia, integrate logistics infrastructure and operational processes, and enhance the use of technology for shipment tracking and supply chain management. The partnership aims to establish a more efficient, transparent and reliable cross-border logistics system.

A key focus of the collaboration is the agricultural sector. As both Việt Nam and Cambodia are major agricultural producers, the two companies will develop specialised logistics solutions for fresh produce, seasonal products and temperature-sensitive goods.

These initiatives are expected to reduce transit times and logistics costs, minimise post-harvest losses and improve supply chain efficiency, while creating greater market access for agricultural products in both countries.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, a representative of FUTA Express's executive management said that logistics is not only about moving goods, but also about connecting markets, opportunities and prosperity.

The representative added that the partnership with VET marks the beginning of a shared journey to build a modern and sustainable cross-border logistics network that will create lasting value for businesses, communities and the economies of Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Following the signing, both companies will begin implementing the agreed initiatives with the goal of developing a seamless, sustainable Việt Nam–Cambodia logistics corridor.

The MoU reflects their long-term commitment to delivering high-quality logistics solutions, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting economic development in both countries. — VNS