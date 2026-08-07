Market ends week higher on oil, gas stocks

HÀ NỘI — Indices closed slightly higher on Friday as strong gains in oil and gas, chemicals and industrial park stocks offset continued weakness in Vingroup-related shares, while investors remained cautious despite improved trading activity.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose 3.28 points to close at 1,768.06 points.

The market's breadth was positive as 164 stocks advanced and 139 declined. Total trading volume reached nearly 660.6 million shares, with a value of VNĐ18.14 trillion (US$692 million), up nearly 14 per cent in volume and 20 per cent in value from the previous session.

Despite the positive close, market movements remained volatile throughout the session as the benchmark tested a resistance zone established from the June bottom.

The modest improvement in liquidity suggested investors were still taking a cautious approach, with the market likely to continue moving through a period of consolidation as it searches for a new equilibrium.

Oil and gas and chemical stocks led the market higher.

PV GAS (GAS) hit the daily ceiling price, closing at VNĐ74,600 per share, while PetroVietnam Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) gained 4.6 per cent, Petrolimex (PLX) climbed 6.7 per cent, CNG Vietnam (CNG) rose 4.8 per cent, PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVT) advanced 2.8 per cent and PV Drilling (PVD) added nearly 2 per cent.

In contrast, Vingroup-related shares continued to weigh on the market.

Vinhomes (VHM) fell more than 5 per cent, Vinpearl (VPL) lost 2.4 per cent, Vingroup (VIC) declined 1.7 per cent and Vincom Retail (VRE) slipped 1.4 per cent.

Collectively, these stocks erased nearly 11 points from the VN-Index, offsetting much of the broader market's gains.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index rose 0.8 point to 294.33 points, with 86 gainers and 57 losers.

Foreign investors remained net sellers for another session, recording net sales of more than VNĐ79.7 billion on the two main exchanges.

Market analysts noted that after failing to break through the 1,775-1,810-point resistance zone, the VN-Index is likely to remain volatile in the short term. They said capital flows continue to rotate selectively among sectors while liquidity has yet to show a decisive improvement.

However, the benchmark's ability to finish the final session of the week in positive territory and post a weekly gain indicates that buying interest remains in the market, supporting the ongoing consolidation process as investors look for a new market balance. — BIZHUB/VNS