Việt Nam Fisheries Society protests China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Fisheries Society (Vinafis) has formally lodged a protest with the Government Office, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over China’s unilateral fishing ban in the East Sea in 2026.

According to the society, a notice issued on April 24 by authorities in Sanya, China, announced an annual fishing moratorium lasting three and a half months, from 12.00 on May 1 to 12.00 on August 16. The ban applies to waters between latitudes 12°00’N and 26°30’N, including the Gulf of Tonkin, areas off its mouth, and parts of Việt Nam’s exclusive economic zone in the central East Sea (north of Trường Sa Archipelago), prohibiting all fishing activities except angling.

The society stressed that the move is unilateral and unjustified; seriously infringes upon Việt Nam’s sovereignty, rights and legitimate interests; violates international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

It warned that the prolonged ban will disrupt the normal operations of Vietnamese fishing vessels and fishermen in Việt Nam's own waters, affect fishing production at sea, threaten livelihoods, and increase the risk of confrontations between Vietnamese fishing vessels and China's coast guard force.

Vinafis strongly opposes the measure and requested China to immediately revoke the ban in waters under Việt Nam’s sovereignty and in international waters.

The society also urged relevant authorities to respond firmly and take strong measures to counter the ban, safeguard marine resources and fisheries, and ensure the safety of Vietnamese fishermen operating in the waters within the country's sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, while maintaining maritime security and sovereignty.

It pledged to guide local fisheries associations, member enterprises and fishermen to operate in groups, comply with regulations, stay informed, proactively respond to unlawful actions, and encourage them to continue fishing and contributing to the protection of Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty. — VNA/VNS