Hà Nội welcomes over 3.18 million visitors in February

HÀ NỘI — Tourism in Hà Nội posted robust growth in February, welcoming an estimated 3.18 million visitors, up 28.5 per cent year-on-year.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, international arrivals reached approximately 680,800 in February, marking a 16.2 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2025, while domestic visitors totaled around 2.5 million, up 32.3 per cent. Total tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ12.39 trillion (US$476 million), a rise of 24.8 per cent.

The capital is now home to 3,761 accommodation establishments offering 71,256 rooms. Average hotel occupancy in February was estimated at 63.6 per cent, up 1.3 percentage points year-on-year, reflecting sustained demand, particularly during the early-year festival season.

Hà Nội currently has 61 tourism service facilities certified as meeting established standards, including 27 dining venues, 23 shopping outlets, nine entertainment sites and two healthcare providers. These facilities are contributing to improved service quality and a more diversified visitor experience.

Digital transformation has emerged as a key driver of growth. The city has partnered with Foody to launch the “Hà Nội Digital Culinary Tourism Map,” which is expected to be integrated with the iHanoi application. It has also stepped up cooperation with messaging app Zalo to enhance communications, promotion and visitor support services, and eyed collaboration with tech unicorn VNPay in tourism-related payment solutions.

Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Đặng Hương Giang said the sector will pilot new products, including agricultural and rural experiential tourism in Bát Tràng Commune and a night tourism offering at the Special National Relic site of Sóc Temple.

The capital city is also finalising dossiers seeking national tourism area status for Ba Vì Tourism Site, Hương Sơn Scenic and Relic Complex, and the Hoàn Kiếm Lake–Old Quarter area. In parallel, Hà Nội is drafting a communications strategy for 2026–2030 aligned with Việt Nam's long-term national branding strategy through 2045. — VNA/VNS