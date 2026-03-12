Budapest to Hà Nội in symphonic dialogue

HÀ NỘI — A night of Hungarian music and operetta will strike a cultural chord in Hà Nội on March 17, as performers from Hungary and Việt Nam take the stage for a one-night concert.

At the concert Hungary-Việt Nam: A Symphonic Dialogue, pianist Laszlo Váradi, soprano Dalma Süle and Vietnamese-born Hungarian tenor Ninh Đức Hoàng Long will perform pieces by world-renowned Hungarian composers such as Franz Liszt and Béla Bartók.

While Liszt is celebrated as a master of the piano, known for his emotionally rich musical language and formidable technique, Bartók is regarded as a pioneer in blending classical music with Central European folk elements, creating a distinctive and modern style.

Acclaimed pianist Váradi has been a prize winner in numerous international piano competitions, such as the Novak-Czikker International Piano Competition (2011), Ferenczy György National Piano Competition and Chopin International Piano Competition and X.

He has received special awards for his excellence, including the Junior Prima Award, Special Prize of Virtuosos Talent Show for Classical Musicians and Special Prize of the Filharmonia Hungary.

Long graduated with a master's degree in opera performance from the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, one of Europe’s prestigious music schools. His numerous awards include first place in the IX Simandy József International Singing Competition and first prize in the Hungarian classical music television competition Virtuózok.

Süle is known for her refined vocality, musicality and acting skills. She graduated Opera Master studies in Budapest at the Liszt Academy in 2021 with Poulenc's mono-opera La voix humaine in extraordinary circumstances because of the pandemic crisis.

The soloists will be accompanied by the Sun Symphony Orchestra. The concert promises a refined and emotionally resonant artistic experience bringing the spirit, identity and soul of Hungary to life through timeless masterpieces of classical music.

Hungary - Việt Nam: A Symphonic Dialogue concert is held by the Hungarian Embassy on the occasion of the National Day of Hungary. — VNS