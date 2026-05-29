Huế Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 opens, promoting green living, cultural values

HUẾ — The Huế Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 officially opened at Nguyễn Đình Chiểu pedestrian street in Thuận Hóa Ward in the central city of Huế on May 28, as part of celebrations marking Buddha’s 2570th birth anniversary and the Huế Festival 2026.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trần Hữu Thùy Giang said the vegetarian food festival is being held for the third time with an increasingly expanded scale, bringing together hotels, restaurants, and pagodas to strengthen community connections through the spirit of compassion and sharing, and enrich the city’s cultural and tourism activities.

According to Giang, Huế consistently values cultural activities associated with community-oriented values, contributing to the development of the city’s image as a green, friendly, and humane destination and that of heritages and festivals.

The two-day festival aims to honour Huế’s traditional vegetarian cuisine while promoting green and healthy lifestyles together with values of compassion and kindness within the community.

It features 56 booths showcasing around 100 vegetarian dishes prepared by hotels, restaurants, and pagodas from both inside and outside Huế, and is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors.

Beyond serving as a major cultural and tourism activity within the Huế Festival 2026, the event also contributes to promoting the image of “Huế – the culinary capital”, and introduces traditional cultural values linked to a lifestyle that encourages kindness and harmony with nature and the community.

According to organisers, all sponsorship funding and donations collected during the festival will be used for charitable and social welfare activities, including livelihood support for disadvantaged people, poor students with good academic performance, and vulnerable groups in the locality. — VNA/VNS