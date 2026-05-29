Đắk Lắk unveils tourism vision focused on coastal and mountain regions

ĐẮK LẮK — The merger of the former Phú Yên Province, with its long pristine coastline, into Đắk Lắk, home to towering mountains and dense forests, has opened up greater potential for tourism development in the region.

Đắk Lắk has set out a development vision for both areas, positioning tourism and services as key drivers of growth in its mountain forests and seaside villages. The vision forms a key focus in the newly approved resolution on the province’s adjusted planning for the 2021–30 period.

According to the resolution, Đắk Lắk aims to establish a connected chain stretching from the Central Highlands to the coast, linking Tây Nguyên culture with seaside tourism, logistics and interregional transport infrastructure.

The plan highlights the complementary strengths of the vast Central Highlands forests and the south-central coast, creating a rare tourism model in which a single locality combines forest resources, indigenous culture, seaside attractions and deep-water ports.

Buôn Ma Thuột will continue to serve as the core urban centre of the Central Highlands subregion, while Tuy Hòa will act as the coastal hub to the east. These two poles are linked under a 'central and satellite city' model, forming a continuous corridor that connects highland tourism, ecology, culture and seaside leisure.

Đắk Lắk has also identified tourism as a flagship service sector, alongside logistics, healthcare, education and science and technology. By 2030, the province aims to become a high-quality service centre for both the south-central coast and the Central Highlands, as well as a unique, distinctive and attractive destination for domestic and international visitors.

In this new tourism landscape, culture is regarded as the foundation of development. The plan emphasises preserving the heritage of gong culture, safeguarding the identity of Central Highlands ethnic groups, promoting traditional values and building large cultural institutions to create a distinctive appeal for Đắk Lắk tourism.

To support interregional tourism, the province plans to invest in strategic transport infrastructure, including the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway, upgrading Buôn Ma Thuột Airport into an international gateway, optimising operations at Tuy Hòa Airport and studying a Buôn Ma Thuột – Tuy Hòa railway line.

These projects are expected to shorten travel time between the Central Highlands and the coast, while opening new tourism routes that link forest and sea.

Seaside experiences drawing visitors

This summer, eastern Đắk Lắk (the former Phú Yên area) will host a series of cultural, sports and tourism events to stimulate demand and draw visitors to its beaches and local attractions.

The Kite Festival, featuring both flute kites and artistic kites, is scheduled for June 6-7 at Phú Yên Square in Tuy Hòa Ward. Around 100 artistic kites of diverse shapes, sizes and colours from clubs within and beyond the province will soar above the Tuy Hòa seaside.

In addition to kite performances, organisers will set up exhibition spaces for flute kites, along with areas for sightseeing and photography, offering memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike. The event also integrates the promotion of coastal tourism and Đắk Lắk’s signature travel products.

As part of the festivities, the first Conquer Chóp Chài Mountain Expanded Bình Kiến Marathon will take place on June 7 at Nghinh Phong Square, featuring two distances of 5km and 10km for sports enthusiasts and nature lovers. June will also see the Whale Worship Festival 2026 in Tuy Hòa Ward.

Moving into July, eastern Đắk Lắk is set to host a DJ music night combined with a fashion show under the theme 'Đắk Lắk – Hello Summer' at Nghinh Phong Square. At the same time, the province will launch a farmtrip to showcase and promote the heritage of the Phú Yên Geopark area.

According to Chairman of the Phú Yên Tourism Association Hồ Văn Tiến, summer is the peak season for local seaside tourism. He said that eastern Đắk Lắk still retains its pristine beauty, relaxed pace of life and affordable travel costs, making it suitable for a wide range of visitors.

Tiến said that many local tourism businesses are refreshing their products by combining leisure, exploration and culinary experiences. He added that staging a series of summer events not only adds highlights to local tourism, but also helps promote the destination’s image, extend visitor stays and attract more tourists during the peak season. — VNS