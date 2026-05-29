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From fruit to artworks

May 29, 2026 - 17:06
Can you believe that these lotus-inspired designs were made from materials once considered waste? From discarded banana trunks to delicate lotus-inspired artworks, a Vietnamese group proves that agricultural byproducts can be transformed into contemporary designs that are sustainable and deeply rooted in local identity.

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The Việt Nam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, featuring vibrant performances by the Việt Nam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Việt Nam’s cultural identity.

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