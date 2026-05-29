From fruit to artworks

Can you believe that these lotus-inspired designs were made from materials once considered waste? From discarded banana trunks to delicate lotus-inspired artworks, a Vietnamese group proves that agricultural byproducts can be transformed into contemporary designs that are sustainable and deeply rooted in local identity.
The capital recorded a sharp rise in tourism revenue in the first five months of 2026, driven by strong growth in international arrivals and a push to develop cultural, experiential and night-time tourism under its ‘Come to Love’ branding strategy.
At the meeting, the two sides reviewed the outcomes of cooperation in journalism and communications and agreed on measures to strengthen coordination to meet new requirements in communications work amid digital transformation and deeper international integration.
The Việt Nam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, featuring vibrant performances by the Việt Nam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Việt Nam’s cultural identity.