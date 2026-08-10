Mỹ Anh announces first US tour

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese singer-songwriter Mỹ Anh will perform in three US cities during her first concert tour of the country next month.

On her official website, Mỹ Anh announced three tour dates. She will perform at the Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston on September 11, followed by concert in Santa Ana, California on September 16 and a final performance in Brooklyn on September 23.

Joining Mỹ Anh on the tour are Vietnamese musician Antransax, American singer Jessica Domingo, and stand-up comedian and DJ Leo Nguyễn.

The tour will showcase Mỹ Anh's signature blend of neo-soul, heartfelt ballads and alternative pop, featuring music from her debut album Em and her English-language EP Phases of the Moon, as well as previously unreleased songs.

Her Houston performance is supported in part by the City of Houston through the Miller Theatre Advisory Board.

Mỹ Anh was born into one of Việt Nam's celebrated musical families, as the daughter of A-list pop singer Mỹ Linh and composer Anh Quân. She is the granddaughter of composer Trương Ngọc Ninh. Showing a talent for music from an early age, she occasionally joined her mother on stage for live performances as a child.

In 2016, she released her debut CD, Bài Hát Cho Bi (Songs for Bi), an eight-track collection documenting her growth and showcasing the clear, youthful voice she had developed since the age of seven.

A few years later, Mỹ Anh officially launched her professional career with the self-written, self-arranged and self-produced single Got You.

Blending R&B, soul and alternative pop, her music explores themes of growing up, vulnerability and self-discovery with honesty and emotional depth.

Since the release of Got You, Mỹ Anh has steadily built an international profile. In 2021, she performed at 88rising's Head in the Clouds festival in Los Angeles, and in 2023 she was featured on the acclaimed music platform A Colours Show hosted by ColorsxStudios.

In 2024, she released her debut studio album Em, which was named one of the standout releases by Asian artists by Pitchfork critic Joshua Minsoo Kim.

The following year, she released the English-language EP Phases of the Moon and embarked on a tour spanning Việt Nam, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines. The performances were later documented in the live album Mỹ Anh: Live Around The World Vol 1. — VNS