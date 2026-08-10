International Travel Expo returns to HCM City with the largest scale ever

HCM CITY — The 20th International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2026) will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on August 27- 29, featuring more than 500 exhibitors and 260 high-level buyers from more than 40 countries and territories.

The annual event, themed “Vibrant Connections – Global Destinations”, serves as a key platform for promoting the country’s tourism, strengthening domestic collaboration, expanding international partnerships, and enhancing the competitiveness of the tourism industry.

Speaking at a press briefing on August 7, Phạm Huy Bình, director of the city Department of Tourism, the event’s organiser, said this year marks the largest edition of the expo to date and affirms its role as Việt Nam’s leading platform for trade promotion and international tourism cooperation.

The department has coordinated with airlines, businesses, and domestic and international partners to mobilise additional resources for transportation, accommodation, destination experience tours and specialised activities, Bình said.

“The public-private partnership model contributes to enhancing the quality of the expo and driving growth for the tourism industry, as well as supporting the city’s target of double-digit economic growth in the coming period,” he said.

During the three days of the expo, cultural and culinary activities, tourism product showcases, and stimulus programmes will be held to bring the fair closer to the public, he added.

Nguyễn Cẩm Tú, director of city Tourism Promotion Centre, said that beyond a trade fair, ITE HCMC 2026 continues to reinforce its role as one of the region’s leading platforms for tourism policy dialogue, regional cooperation and knowledge exchange through Senior Officials’ Meetings and Tourism Ministers’ Meetings.

The expo will attract national tourism promotion agencies from Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, Saint Petersburg (Russian Federation), and Nicaragua.

It will also feature participation from international tourism organisations, tour operators, accommodation providers, airlines, transportation companies, travel technology firms, wellness tourism providers, destinations and a wide range of tourism service suppliers.

More than 25 provinces and cities across the country will showcase their tourism products, destination experiences and regional tourism initiatives.

This year’s event is expected to welcome 260 international hosted buyers from Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, South Asia and the Middle East, representing some of the world’s leading travel corporations, tour operators and tourism organisations.

A series of thematic forums on trends shaping the industry, such as artificial intelligence (AI), destination branding, medical tourism, and travel tech startups will also be held.

The exhibition will also showcase cultural destinations, tourism attractions, OCOP (One Commune One Product) specialties, local handicrafts, souvenirs and regional culinary products, offering visitors a deeper appreciation of Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage and distinctive local identities. — VNS