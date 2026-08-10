Dầu Tiếng 5 Solar Power Plant breaks ground to supply 808 million kWh annually

A large-scale renewable energy project in Tây Ninh

Covering roughly 645 hectares of semi-submerged land surrounding the Dầu Tiếng Reservoir, the Dầu Tiếng 5 Solar Power Plant represents a key milestone in renewable energy development.

Developed by DT5.1 Energy Joint Stock Company, a member of Xuân Cầu Holdings, the plant has an installed capacity of 562.5 MWp and a generation capacity of 450 MW.

Scheduled for commercial operation in December 2027, the Dầu Tiếng 5 Solar Power Plant is projected to generate roughly 808 million kWh of clean electricity annually, providing a significant boost to green energy supply for the national grid.

Continuing the green energy journey in Tây Ninh

Tây Ninh Province is one of Việt Nam’s most promising localities for solar energy development thanks to its favourable solar irradiation conditions.

Since 2018, Xuân Cầu Holdings has pioneered renewable energy development in the province through the Dầu Tiếng 1, 2 and 3 Solar Power Plant Complex, which has a combined capacity of 500 MW, making it the largest solar power complex in Southeast Asia at the time.

The complex was developed across 720 hectares, representing only 2.6 per cent of the total surface area of the Dầu Tiếng Reservoir, and was completed in approximately 10 months. The project laid the foundation for Tây Ninh to become one of Việt Nam’s leading solar energy hubs.

Building on the experience gained from its existing projects, the Dầu Tiếng 5 Solar Power Plant marks another milestone in Xuân Cầu Holdings’ journey of “Devote True Value”, while reaffirming the group’s long-term commitment to green energy development.

The project features integrated investment in high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, distributed inverter systems, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and grid connection infrastructure, including a 220kV substation and transmission lines.

The adoption of these advanced technologies is expected to enhance operational efficiency, optimize power generation, and ensure the safe and reliable integration of electricity into the national power grid.

Addressing the ceremony, Tô Dũng, Chairman of Xuân Cầu Holdings, said: “This is one of the first projects to implement the Direct Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA) mechanism. This project brings to life a long-awaited regulatory framework. The mechanism fosters sustainable growth for both power generators and large-scale electricity consumers, while contributing significantly to the development of a competitive electricity market”.

“Xuân Cầu Holdings is proud to demonstrate its capabilities and competitiveness through firm commitments to the project schedule, quality, performance, safety and operational efficiency, as evidenced by successfully securing DPPA agreements with FDI investors.”

Speaking on behalf of the EPC consortium, Zhou Jiayi, President of PowerChina Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters, reaffirmed the consortium’s commitment to delivering the project on schedule and to the highest quality standards, while strictly adhering to all health, safety and environmental (HSE) protocols throughout the construction process.

Zhou emphasised that the Dầu Tiếng Reservoir is an ecologically vital area with a delicate aquatic ecosystem. To safeguard the site, the consortium will rigorously comply with all environmental regulations and implement comprehensive mitigation measures to minimise the impact of construction activities, ensuring a balance between renewable energy development and ecological preservation.

Lê Văn Hân, Chairman of the Tây Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, highlighted that the facility is currently the province’s largest power generation project by installed capacity.

Once completed, the project will not only contribute to strengthening national energy security and accelerating the transition towards a green, clean and sustainable energy system, but will also help unlock the development potential of the semi-submerged areas surrounding the Dầu Tiếng Reservoir./.