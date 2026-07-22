AIS Saigon celebrates record IBDP results with two students achieving perfect scores

As AIS Saigon celebrates its 20th anniversary, the school has recorded its strongest-ever IB Diploma results, reaffirming its position among Việt Nam’s leading international schools.

AIS Saigon records highest-ever IBDP results

The Class of 2026 achieved an average IB score of 35.5, alongside a 100 per cent Diploma pass rate. Thirty per cent of students scored 38 points or higher, while 68.13 per cent of graduates earned the prestigious IB Bilingual Diploma, reflecting both academic achievement and the school’s commitment to developing multilingual, globally minded learners.

Across the 111-member graduating cohort, students have received offers and scholarships from leading universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Asia, highlighting the diverse opportunities available to AIS graduates.

Leading this year’s cohort are Sadhika and Quang Khang (Gateau), who became the first students in AIS Saigon’s history to achieve the maximum IB Diploma score of 45 points. Quang Khang’s achievement also marks the first time a Vietnamese student at AIS Saigon has attained the perfect IB result.

Sadhika, a full boarding scholarship student and Nsouli Scholar, achieved a perfect 45-point IB Diploma score. During her time at AIS Saigon, she developed a strong interest in psychology, founded the student-led initiative EcoPsych, and was selected for the prestigious Nsouli Scholars Programme. She will continue her studies in Psychology at York University after receiving the university’s President’s International Scholarship worth CAD180,000.

Quang Khang distinguished himself through his passion for analytical thinking, problem-solving and leadership. His perfect IBDP score has opened opportunities at some of the world's top-ranked universities, and he is currently exploring pathways in Australia to further develop his academic interests and future career goals.

Twenty years of educational excellence

The Class of 2026’s achievements, including the school’s two perfect IBDP scores and highest-ever an average IBDP score of 35.5, mark another milestone in AIS Saigon’s 20-year commitment to providing an environment where students can thrive.

For Jon Standen, Executive Principal of AIS Saigon, the graduating cohort reflects the school’s long-standing commitment to supporting every student’s individual journey.

“Every graduating class leaves its own legacy, and the Class of 2026 will always hold a special place in the history of AIS Saigon. While we are delighted to celebrate our strongest IBDP results to date, what makes this cohort truly special is the journey behind those achievements.

“This year, 111 students graduated from AIS, each following their own path and defining success in their own way. Together, they have created a graduating class that we are incredibly proud of, not only for what they have achieved, but for the people they have become.

“We are especially delighted to celebrate Sadhika and Quang Khang, who both achieved a perfect IBDP score of 45. Their success is exceptional, but it also reflects the many ways our students discover their strengths, pursue their passions and realise their potential.

“For the past 20 years, our focus has remained the same: creating a learning environment where every student feels known, supported and inspired to reach their full potential. As we look ahead, we do so with gratitude to our students, teachers and families, whose partnership continues to shape every generation of AIS learners.”

A shared vision for the future

For Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired Education Group, and Founder of the Nsouli Scholars Programme, Sadhika’s achievement reflects both the strength of AIS Saigon and the potential of students in Việt Nam.

“Việt Nam continues to produce exceptional young talent, and Sadhika’s achievement is a powerful example of what is possible when ambition, resilience and academic excellence are matched with opportunity. The Nsouli Scholars Programme was created to identify outstanding students, remove barriers and give them access to a world-class education. Sadhika embodies exactly that mission.

“As AIS Saigon enters its third decade, Inspired remains committed to expanding opportunities for future generations of students in Việt Nam and around the world. We are incredibly proud of Sadhika and look forward to seeing the impact she will make in the years ahead.”

About Australian International School (AIS) Saigon

The Australian International School (AIS) Saigon is one of Việt Nam’s leading international schools, providing a world-class education for students aged 18 months to 18 years.

As an Inspired School, AIS Saigon combines academic excellence with personalised learning, wellbeing, leadership development and global citizenship.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, AIS Saigon continues to empower students to discover their strengths, pursue their aspirations and become confident, compassionate and globally minded young people./.