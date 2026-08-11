Sun PhuQuoc Airways to expand long-haul network with eight A330s

Nguyễn Mạnh Quân, Chief Executive Officer of Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA), said: “Investing in the Airbus A330 wide-body fleet is a strategic move in the airline’s development journey”.

“Our objective extends beyond network expansion. We are equally committed to enhancing the passenger experience on longer routes, with products and services that are meticulously developed from the outset. This also serves as the foundation for SPA to steadily refine its service quality in line with international five-star standards.”

A330 deliveries to support SPA’s international network expansion

According to the schedule, the first two A330s are expected to arrive in Việt Nam in September 2026 and enter service immediately, strengthening SPA’s capacity on flights to South Korea while expanding international connectivity to Russia and Kazakhstan.

A further aircraft is scheduled for delivery in October and another in December, bringing the total number of A330s joining the fleet in 2026 to four.

In 2027, as the remaining four A330s are progressively introduced into commercial service, the expanded fleet will support SPA’s plans to extend its network further afield. Flights to Japan and Australia are planned for launch in the first quarter and early second quarter of 2027, respectively, alongside feasibility studies for operations to selected European destinations, including the Czech Republic and Poland.

The fleet expansion is being developed in parallel with the route network, supporting SPA’s transition from a regional carrier to an airline serving medium- and long-haul markets, with Phú Quốc positioned as its central hub.

Bring new cabin experience and wider connectivity

Ahead of their commercial debut, SPA is finalising the interior and exterior fit-out of its A330 aircraft, aiming to create a cohesive aesthetic aligned with the airline’s new brand identity while enhancing the passenger experience on long-haul journeys.

The A330 fleet will feature a three-class configuration designed to cater to different passenger needs. The Business Class cabin will feature full-flat seats, providing passengers with a private and comfortable space to rest on longer flights.

Premium Economy will offer more spacious seating and enhanced amenities, while Economy Class will provide a comprehensive service experience for a broad range of travellers.

All three cabins will be equipped with personal entertainment screens connected to an In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system, offering a diverse selection of content ranging from Vietnamese and international films to children’s and family-friendly programming. Content will be categorised by age group, allowing passengers to easily select their preferred entertainment throughout the journey.

The entire cabin interior has been redesigned to ensure consistency with the service experience SPA is progressively implementing across its network, in line with international five-star standards.

With eight A330 wide-body aircraft scheduled to join its fleet during 2026–2027, SPA is laying the foundation for a new phase of development, featuring a more modern fleet, an expanding international network and an enhanced passenger experience.

Through the fleet expansion, the airline aims to strengthen Phú Quốc’s connectivity with key tourism, economic and aviation hubs across Asia, Europe and Oceania.

Looking further ahead, the A330 fleet forms part of SPA’s long-term wide-body fleet strategy. From 2031, the airline is expected to take delivery of 40 owned Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-body aircraft, providing the capacity to operate intercontinental routes and progressively extend SPA’s connectivity to more distant markets worldwide.