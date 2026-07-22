De Heus sets up marine and cold-water fish feed production facility in Vĩnh Long

VĨNH LONG — With a designed annual capacity of 84,000 tonnes, the facility in Sơn Đông Hamlet is the company’s first in Việt Nam built specifically to produce feed for marine and cold-water fish.

Spread over 29,300sq.m, the mill features a highly automated production system using equipment imported from Europe and the US.

It complies with international quality standards including ISO 22000 and ASC Feed and Best Aquaculture Practices, meeting the nutritional needs of high-value marine and cold-water aquaculture species.

The plant is expected to help enhance production efficiency and enable farmers to meet the increasingly stringent requirements of both domestic and international markets.

The plant meets De Heus Animal Nutrition's sustainable development orientation, optimises the efficient use of raw materials, improves operational performance, and complies with international standards on food safety and responsible production, with particular emphasis on reducing energy consumption at every stage of the process.

The project not only adds specialised production capacity for high-value farmed species but also helps complete the input supply chain for Việt Nam's marine and cold-water aquaculture industry. This sector is anticipated to emerge as a new growth driver for Việt Nam's fisheries industry, owing to its substantial domestic and international market potential, strong value-added potential, and capacity to harness the country's natural advantages.

With its favourable natural conditions, a long coastline, and distinctive ecological zones, Việt Nam has enormous opportunities to develop these industries at scale, with high added value, and in line with export market standards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Johan van den Ban, CEO of De Heus Vietnam and Asia, said: “The investment in the Marine and Cold-Water Fish Feed Mill in Vĩnh Long is part of De Heus's long term strategy to be part of the growth story of the marine and cold-water aquaculture industry in Việt Nam.

“We believe these will be highly promising sectors, making an increasingly important contribution to the growth and added value of Việt Nam's fisheries industry in the future. Through specialised nutrition solutions and modern production technology, De Heus hopes to help farmers improve production efficiency, enhance product quality, increase competitiveness, and gradually build a sustainable and responsible aquaculture value chain.”

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Võ Văn Hưng said: “De Heus's investment in the Marine and Cold-Water Fish Feed Mill in Vĩnh Long is a fitting step in line with the fisheries industry's development orientation for the new cycle, as Việt Nam shifts from output-based growth toward focusing on quality, added value, and sustainable development.

“The plant not only adds specialized feed production capacity but also helps complete the input supply chain, supporting the development of marine aquaculture and high-value fisheries species in Việt Nam.”

Aligning with sustainable development orientation

The facility also aligns with the Government's Fisheries Development Strategy to 2030, which prioritises modern, efficient, and climate-resilient fisheries production, with industrial-scale marine aquaculture and the farming of high economic value aquatic species identified as key targets.

Over nearly two decades of operation in Việt Nam, De Heus has helped foster agricultural development through investment in production, research and development, technology transfer, and support for livestock and aquaculture farmers in improving production efficiency.

The company said as Việt Nam's fisheries industry increasingly focuses on improving quality rather than expanding output, investments in specialised production facilities and advanced nutrition solutions will become more important in helping farmers improve productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness in the domestic and international markets.

Trần Trí Quang, deputy secretary of the Vĩnh Long Province Party Committee and chairman of its People's Committee, said: “The Vĩnh Long Marine and Cold-Water Fish Feed Mill is not only a new investment project but also an important link in the input supply chain for the fisheries industry.

“The project helps enhance production capacity, supports farmers in accessing advanced nutrition solutions, and further affirms Vinh Long's role in attracting industrial investment serving agriculture and fisheries, as well as developing the value chain for the entire Mekong Delta region.”

Raïssa Marteaux, consul general of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in HCM City, said the investment reflected the growing partnership between the Netherlands and Việt Nam in agriculture and fisheries.

“De Heus’s continued expansion of its investments in Việt Nam demonstrates the strong potential for Dutch businesses in Việt Nam’s agricultural sector, while also helping to drive innovation, support sustainable development, and further strengthen cooperation between our two countries.”