Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches nonstop Phú Quốc-Bangkok route

The route is the airline's sixth international destination, further strengthening connectivity between Phú Quốc and Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia's major tourism and aviation hubs.

Flight 9G701 departs Phú Quốc International Airport at 10:35am and arrives at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11:55am. The return flight, 9G702, departs Bangkok at 1:10pm and arrives in Phú Quốc at 2:30pm.

The airline operates one round trip daily, with a flight time of about one hour and 20 minutes between the two destinations.

The launch gives passengers another travel option between Phú Quốc and Bangkok, while SPA said it would apply its "Resort in the Sky" service model to the route.

The service includes access to the Sun Executive Lounge, next-generation cabins featuring the signature La Festa fragrance, wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE), checked baggage allowances, fare-class dining and other onboard services.

The airline is offering promotional one-way fares from VND1.456 million on the Phú Quốc-Bangkok route, valid from August 1 to August 31, 2026.

Passengers arriving in Phú Quốc will also receive a Sun World Hon Thom cable car ticket, priority access through the WOW Pass, and discounts of up to 30 per cent on accommodation, dining, spa and entertainment services across the Sun Group ecosystem.

SPA said passengers could also benefit from its Sun Signature loyalty programme, earning points on flights that can be redeemed for award tickets, additional baggage allowance, seat selection and other benefits.

Members of the two highest tiers can also access integrated global payment facilities through co-branded cards issued by NCB Bank in partnership with Visa.

Bangkok is expected to help Phú Quốc attract a broader international passenger base. According to Phú Quốc International Airport, flights between Bangkok and Phú Quốc carried nearly 159,000 passengers in the first seven months of 2026, an increase of 57 per cent year-on-year.

A representative of SPA said passengers travelling on the Bangkok route frequently fly internationally and have high expectations for punctuality and service quality.

"Through our full-service model, we aim to provide passengers with another travel option while helping increase two-way passenger flows between Việt Nam and Thailand through one of the region's most dynamic aviation hubs," the representative said.

Just over four months after launching its first international route, SPA has opened services to Taipei (Taiwan, China), Seoul, Hong Kong and Chengdu (China), Singapore and now Bangkok.

The airline plans to expand its network to Malaysia, India, Japan, Russia and Kazakhstan in the coming period.

The expansion is supported by a fleet investment plan that aims to increase the airline's fleet to 32 aircraft in 2026. The airline is also scheduled to introduce the wide-body Airbus A330 from September.

The additional capacity is expected to support the airline's international expansion and strengthen Phú Quốc's air connectivity with overseas markets.