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Commercial service units gain attention as urban development reshapes HCM City market

July 23, 2026 - 09:33
As urbanisation accelerates across HCM City, commercial service units integrated into mixed-use residential developments are attracting growing interest from investors seeking assets with both operational potential and long-term capital appreciation.

Market observers note that commercial premises located within established residential communities have become increasingly limited in supply, particularly those offering long-term ownership.

Unlike conventional retail, these properties gain value from surrounding population growth, infrastructure expansion, and rising local demand.

Addressing this need, Vạn Xuân Group has launched 29 podium commercial units at Happy One Mori in HCM City’s Lái Thiêu Ward, providing retail, F&B, healthcare, and education services for both residents and the surrounding neighbourhood.

A thriving industrial hub where demand for retail and services grows alongside rapid urban development. — Photo courtesy of Vạn Xuân Group

Flexible layouts support multiple business models

Designed as two-storey, dual-frontage commercial service units with a versatile layout, the ground floor can be configured for retail operations, while the upper level is ideal for office space, consulting rooms, or customer support functions.

This flexible setup outperforms traditional single-floor retail, enabling businesses to adapt seamlessly to evolving market demands.

Mixed-use developments increasingly favour commercial podiums to offer walkable amenities for residents and steady local traffic for retailers.

Only 29 shophouses are strategically located across the Happy One Mori podium, featuring prime dual frontage and exceptional business potential. — Photo courtesy of Vạn Xuân Group

Urban growth strengthens commercial prospects

Lái Thiêu has long served as a gateway connecting the former HCM City with Bình Dương's industrial corridor.

The area continues to benefit from infrastructure upgrades, including the expansion of Lái Thiêu 14 Road from 8m to 14m, which is designed to improve connectivity with National Highway 13, one of the region's principal transport routes.

Improved accessibility, an established population, and nearby industrial parks will drive strong demand for local services, from retail and cafés to healthcare and education.

Property analysts highlight these factors as vital for long-term commercial real estate success, where steady customer traffic outweighs the physical asset alone.

Operational income and long-term asset value

Compared with residential apartments that primarily generate value through rental income or capital appreciation, commercial service units may provide an additional source of operating revenue through owner-operated businesses or leasing arrangements.

As residential communities mature, demand for daily services typically expands alongside population growth, supporting occupancy and business activity within commercial podiums.

Happy One Mori is currently progressing through construction, with underground works nearing completion and superstructure development scheduled to follow.

Clear visual progress provides prospective buyers with strong reassurance regarding execution and delivery timelines.

Developed by Vạn Xuân Group, a developer with over two decades of experience in Việt Nam's real estate market, the project features 33 internal amenities and five high-end facilities to support a self-contained urban lifestyle.

Given the scarcity of comparable podium commercial units across the broader Lái Thiêu market, Happy One Mori stands out as an attractive asset class for forward-looking investors aiming to capture steady demand in one of the region's fastest-growing urban hubs.

Such comprehensive planning is expected to drive sustained demand for daily services once residents move in.

With just 29 podium units, the project offers a rare supply of commercial space in the broader Lái Thiêu market, tailored for businesses serving the development and nearby communities.

As urban expansion continues across Bình Dương, properties serving well-established residential bases will remain top of mind for long-term investors.

Happy One Mori – Embrace Metro Living, Elevate Your Lifestyle:

Two-storey, dual-frontage shophouses starting from 128sq.m are on offer from VNĐ6.5 billion (US$255,900) per unit.

Buyers can also access up to 4 per cent in discounts, an investment package worth up to VNĐ350 million ($13,780), early settlement incentives reaching 15.5 per cent, and an early payment bonus of VNĐ20 million ($790).

The project features flexible payment plans with just 20 per cent due until handover and 0 per cent interest support for up to 36 months.

More details are available at www.happyonemori.vn

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