Việt Nam gains popularity among Indian tourists

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is emerging as a popular overseas destination for Indian travellers, increasingly competing with established choices such as those in Thailand and Bali in Indonesia.

The Indian travel website The Traveler said the trend is supported by several factors, including its visa policy, improved flight connectivity, affordable travel costs, and diverse tourism experiences.

Over the past two years, Việt Nam has simplified online visa procedures for many nationalities and extended visa validity and stay durations for certain categories of visitors.

Another main factor behind the growth is the rapid expansion of direct air services between the two countries. In recent years, airlines have opened routes connecting major Indian cities with Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

Vietnam's diverse landscapes and cultural attractions are another major draw. Tourists can combine visits to Hạ Long Bay, the northern highlands, Hội An and HCM City with beach holidays in Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang or Phú Quốc.

The combination of street food, coffee culture, nightlife and heritage sites is particularly attractive to younger Indian travelers. The relatively affordable prices of accommodation, transport and food compared with some other destinations in the region further strengthen Việt Nam's appeal.

Vietnam's food culture is also gaining attention. Hotels and tour operators are increasingly offering Indian dishes and vegetarian options while introducing visitors to Vietnamese specialities, helping meet the needs of families and large groups.

According to tourism experts, although Thailand and Bali are still popular destinations for Indian tourists, Vietnam is increasingly moving from an alternative choice to a mainstream destination for Indian travelers. The number of Indian visitors to Vietnam has increased sharply in recent years, rising from about 138,000 in 2022 to nearly 400,000 in 2023 and surpassing 500,000 in 2024. — VNA/VNS

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VNA