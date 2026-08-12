HCM City Conservatory of Music unveils vision for new phase of development

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the HCM City Conservatory of Music. Over seven decades, the conservatory has become a leading centre for music education, research and performance, nurturing generations of artists and educators while preserving Việt Nam’s musical heritage and promoting cultural exchange.

People's Artist Đỗ Quốc Hưng, the newly appointed director of the conservatory, spoke to the media about its history and development.

As the new director of the conservatory, could you elaborate on its vision and plans for training and nurturing the next generation of musical talent?

The HCM City Conservatory of Music will continue to focus on education and training, scientific research and postgraduate programmes. We will also expand international cooperation and strengthen partnerships in these areas.

Recently, the conservatory completed a self-assessment report and was officially recognised by the Ministry of Education and Training's Quality Management Department as meeting higher education quality standards for 2026.

It is the first of Việt Nam’s three major music training institutions, alongside the Việt Nam National Academy of Music in Hà Nội and the Huế Academy of Music, to receive this recognition.

Achieving accreditation is like having a passport that enables us to expand our teaching and academic activities internationally.

It opens up opportunities for us to organise international exchange programmes and offer training to international students right here at the conservatory.

We currently have high-quality facilities and musical instruments that can meet the learning needs of both Vietnamese and international students who come to study at the conservatory.

Great emphasis will continue to be placed on supporting young talents, creating opportunities for them to develop their abilities and confidence, excel in their studies and win prizes at music competitions.

Recently, the piano department has achieved a series of encouraging results.

Nguyễn Trần Quốc Thắng has advanced to the final round of Category B at the Young Euregio Piano Award 2026, an international competition for young pianists held in Geilenkirchen, Germany.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Nam Khánh won the Special Award in the Young Virtuoso Category at the 8th International Piano Festival and Competition in Hainan, China.

Could you highlight the activities planned to celebrate the conservatory’s 70th anniversary this year?

I will lead a 25-member chamber orchestra comprising lecturers and students from the conservatory on a performance tour of Russia, with concerts in the major cities of Moscow and Sochi.

The tour is both a great honour and a valuable opportunity for our artists to meet international colleagues, perform for audiences abroad and promote the image and reputation of the conservatory.

From now until the end of the year, we will hold a series of programmes to mark the conservatory’s 70th anniversary. The main celebration, scheduled for November 20, will include a documentary screening, musical performances and a tribute to generations of teachers who have contributed to building the conservatory into a leading institution for arts education in HCM City.

Previously, we hosted the 2026 Saigon International Guitar Festival from August 5 to 9, marking the 10th edition of the event. The festival brought together more than 20 international artists from Europe and Asia, who shared the stage with talented Vietnamese guitarists.

What new steps will the conservatory take in the near future to enhance artistic quality while expanding opportunities to engage with the public?

In recent years, the conservatory's Symphony Orchestra and Youth Orchestra have made significant progress, with both ensembles becoming increasingly active and effective.

Moving forward, we will focus resources on further strengthening the Symphony Orchestra, while also expanding the scale of the Traditional Orchestra under the Department of Traditional Music.

This will help promote the rich cultural heritage of music from different regions, particularly the musical traditions of southern Việt Nam.

At the same time, the conservatory will focus on comprehensively upgrading its concert hall, including the sound and lighting systems, as well as the installation of a modern LED screen.

We also plan to organise regular concert series, with one to two performances each month. Featuring carefully curated, professionally staged works, the programmes are expected to meet the growing demand for high-quality artistic experiences among audiences in HCM City and international visitors. — VNS