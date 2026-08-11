Bình Định launches all-out bid to put martial arts on UNESCO’s world stage

GIA LAI Gia Lai Province, which merged with the south-central province of Bình Định last year, is putting the finishing touches on a bid to have Bình Định traditional martial arts inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Lịch, vice chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Bình Định traditional martial arts are at the heart of Việt Nam’s centuries-old martial arts tradition. Many of the country’s most iconic forms and techniques were born on this soil, forging a one-of-a-kind blend of history, culture and artistry that has immeasurable national value..

The paperwork, she said, has been painstakingly pieced together and backed by scientific research and practical evidence. Once it checks every UNESCO box, Việt Nam expects to present the nomination at the session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled to take place in China in late 2026.

Bình Định has already mapped out a 2026-30 plan to safeguard and promote the martial arts tradition, complete with specific targets and a clear implementation roadmap.

Under that blueprint, martial arts masters, devoted practitioners and local schools have been named key custodians of the heritage. Bình Định will roll out a package of support policies to keep those schools operating, encourage masters to pass on their knowledge, train the next generation and preserve traditional techniques handed down through generations.

For its part, Gia Lai wants to develop traditional martial arts beyond competitive sport and into a broader community-based cultural movement. The art is already woven into local school curricula, helping students build strength while learning about the history of the Tây Sơn region, its martial traditions and cultural identity.

A UNESCO inscription would provide fresh impetus to local culture, tourism and sports. The nomination process has also helped lay the groundwork for a long-term strategy to safeguard the tradition’s core values for future generations, keeping the heritage alive in the communities where it has developed while promoting it to audiences worldwide.

To support the UNESCO nomination, the provincial authorities hosted the ninth International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts – Gia Lai 2026 from August 2–5 in Quy Nhơn Ward and surrounding areas.

The event drew 16 foreign delegations from nine countries, 43 domestic teams and 11 local clubs. — VNA/VNS