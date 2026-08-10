Hà Tĩnh accelerates digital transformation in culture and tourism

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HÀ TĨNH Hà Tĩnh Province is turning to digital technology to give its cultural heritage a new life and make tourism smarter, with plans to complete the sector's digital transformation by 2030.

The move is seen as key to unlocking local potential as the province deepens integration and development.

A major priority is building a digitally capable workforce. Hà Tĩnh will expand training on digital infrastructure, platforms and data, while improving practical digital skills for staff at museums, libraries, theatres, tourist sites, accommodation facilities and travel firms.

The province also plans to develop a core team of digital specialists and establish a grassroots network of digital transformation collaborators, particularly in remote and ethnic minority areas.

At the same time, Hà Tĩnh is investing in digital infrastructure and cybersecurity. Plans include developing a shared digital system for the culture and tourism sector, alongside platforms for digital heritage, smart tourism and digital libraries, as well as specialised databases.

These systems will be connected to the province’s data-sharing platform, the National Data Exchange Platform and the Intelligent Operations Centre, helping improve governance and policy-making.

Key cultural institutions such as the Hà Tĩnh Museum, the provincial library and traditional arts theatre will receive upgraded digital equipment. Advanced technologies including AI, virtual reality, augmented reality, the Internet of Things and cloud computing will be applied in heritage preservation and tourism development.

In heritage conservation, the province will accelerate the digitisation of tangible and intangible assets, as well as archival materials. Priority will be given to UNESCO-recognised heritage, special national relics and items at risk of deterioration.

A comprehensive digital database on culture, sports and tourism will also be developed to support management, research and promotion.

The Hà Tĩnh Museum is expected to build a digital version with interactive collections and virtual experiences, contributing to distinctive tourism products. Meanwhile, the library sector will continue digitising rare documents and expanding online services, including e-lending and digital reading platforms.

Traditional art forms such as ví and giặm folk singing, ca trù ceremonial singing and performances based on the classic Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) will also be digitised. Databases on artisans, artists and traditional works will be developed to support preservation and cultural tourism.

Smart tourism push

Hà Tĩnh is also moving to build a smart tourism ecosystem. Key destinations will be digitised with images, videos, 3D data, multilingual guides, QR codes and digital maps.

The province is also encouraging cashless payments and the development of digital tourism products, including virtual experiences.

A provincial tourism portal will be developed as a centralised platform integrating services, products and digital content. It will connect with the i-Hà Tĩnh citizen app and other digital systems, providing convenient access for residents, businesses and visitors.

Promotion efforts are shifting rapidly to digital platforms, with increased production of multimedia content such as videos, podcasts and short clips. Technologies like 360-degree video and virtual or augmented reality will be used to enhance engagement and accessibility.

Through 2030, Hà Tĩnh will focus on key tasks including building databases, digitising museum collections, advancing digital transformation in libraries and promoting folk singing through technology.

The province has also been selected by the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism to pilot digital transformation training in tourism, creating momentum for further progress.

Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Nguyệt said that with strong local commitment and support from central agencies, Hà Tĩnh aims to become a leading destination in digital tourism transformation.

Hà Tĩnh’s push aligns with the national agenda promoting digital technology across sectors, including culture and tourism. By leveraging innovation to enhance efficiency, transparency and service quality, the province is strengthening its competitiveness while preserving its cultural identity. — VNS