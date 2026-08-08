Vietnamese film to be screened at ASEAN Film Festival 2026 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — The fourth edition of the ASEAN Film Festival (AFF) will take place in Hong Kong (China) from August 20, with Vietnamese cinema represented by the film The Sound of Crossing the Sea.

The film is expected to help introduce Việt Nam's distinctive cultural and artistic identity to international audiences and the ASEAN community in Hong Kong.

This year’s festival will feature more than 30 selected films from the 11 ASEAN member states, including Timor-Leste, which participates in the event for the first time.

The programme will also expand cultural exchanges by showcasing films from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Australia, Pakistan and Russia. Screenings will be open to the public free of charge at various venues across Hong Kong.

The festival will be opened with the Philippine film Song of the Fireflies. Other highlights from ASEAN countries include SuckSeed (Thailand), a coming-of-age comedy about a teenage rock band, and 881 (Singapore), a nostalgic musical drama celebrating the getai stage tradition, along with films from Malaysia, Myanmar, Brunei, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos. Notably, Timor-Leste will present a collection of short films featuring the theme of intangible musical heritage.

Speaking about the event, Daryl Ng, Chairman of the Hong Kong–ASEAN Foundation, said film and music are universal languages that bring people together across cultures and generations.

The organisers hope the festival will not only offer audiences rich art experiences but also give the Hong Kong public a deeper understanding of the cultural diversity and creativity of the ASEAN region, he added. — VNA/VNS