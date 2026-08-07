Hà Nội, Tuyên Quang work together to promote inter-regional tourism

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội and Tuyên Quang have agreed to strengthen inter-regional tourism cooperation, promoting each other's signature tourism products to attract more visitors in the next few years.

Speaking at a recent conference, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Trung Ngọc said that after merging Hà Giang and Tuyên Quang, the new Tuyên Quang Province has unique and beautiful areas, creating a diverse array of distinctive resources for tourism development.

The best known of these are the Na Hang-Lâm Bình area, with a large lake and diverse primary forest ecosystem; the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau Global Geopark, which has rare geological and geomorphological features; and the Tân Trào Special National Relic Site, known as the revolutionary capital and base of the resistance.

Other major destinations include the beautiful Hoàng Su Phì terraced fields; the historic Lũng Cú Flag Tower; the breathtaking Mã Pí Lèng Pass; and multiple cave systems, waterfalls and ethnic villages as well as unique traditional ethnic festivals of the Tày, Dao, Mông, Pà Thẻn and Lô Lô peoples.

"Tuyên Quang today is not merely a revolutionary and historic land, but also a destination that brings together a full range of tourist attractions: eco-tourism and historical, geological, cultural, community-based and resort tourism, as well as experiential travel. This represents a significant competitive advantage that few other localities possess," said Ngọc.

“We consider businesses as the core of the province's tourism development plan. Local authorities will provide governance, businesses will drive investment and local residents will share in the benefits. That is the ideal model for sustainable development."

Ngọc went on to say: "We pledge to partner with businesses, improve the investment climate, push promotion and marketing efforts, standardise the workforce and link heritage preservation with development.

"We also aim to foster a civilised, safe and welcoming tourism environment and will continue to collaborate with enterprises to develop distinctive, Tuyên Quang-branded products capable of competing in both domestic and international markets."

He added that in the next few years, Tuyên Quang plans to build a destination brand labelled 'Tuyên Quang – A region of heritage, ecology and identity'. Other projects include building interconnected tourism routes, immersive experiential tourism products, a smart tourism ecosystem and applying the digital transformation in tourism.

At the conference, deputy director of the Hà Nội Tourism Department Trần Trung Hiếu said a two-day familiarisation trip to Tuyên Quang gave him a deep look into the province's tourism potential.

Home to notable destinations such as the Vị Xuyên national cemetery, Hà Giang Museum, Khuổi Nhi Waterfall and one of Việt Nam's best tourism villages, Lô Lô Chải, Tuyên Quang could make full use of its potential by developing tours centred on the area's history, culture, spirituality, ecology and communities that involve sports, exploration and digital creativity activities, he said.

Hiếu asked both localities to carry out plans to promote the development of the Hà Nội-Tuyên Quang tourist route.

He called for the development of attractive tourism routes and products, designed through an integrated approach that combines transportation, accommodation, dining, sightseeing, cultural experiences and shopping.

The deputy director also stressed the need for unified branding and promotional campaigns under a common slogan and message; standardised service quality with a strong focus on visitor safety; the effective application of digital transformation; and a robust mechanism to monitor the outcomes of cooperation.

At the event, delegates and business representatives shared ideas aimed at fostering the development of Tuyên Quang as a tourism destination.

Areas of particular focus included needs for resource conservation, environmental awareness, investment attraction and workforce training. Other proposals centred on indigenous cultural and ecological experiences; green products; tourism experiences; showrooms for local specialties; and souvenir outlets. — VNS