Theatre sector faces urgent need for comprehensive renewal: chairwoman

HÀ NỘI — The theatre sector needs urgent, comprehensive renewal to adapt to changes in society and the evolving media landscape, said Meritorious Artist Trịnh Thúy Mùi, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Stage Artists Association (VSAA).

She was speaking at the 10th National Congress of Delegates of the VSAA for the 2026–31 term, which concluded in Hà Nội on August 4. The event brought together 442 official delegates representing nearly 3,000 association members nationwide.

The congress set out goals for the 2026–31 term, including fostering fresh creative thinking, improving the quality of theatre productions, accelerating digital transformation, preserving traditional values while promoting international integration, and further strengthening the role of theatre in contemporary cultural life.

According to the chairwoman, the congress took place at a pivotal moment as the country enters a new phase of development.

She noted that the entire Party and people are working with determination to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and realise the goal of building an advanced Vietnamese culture deeply rooted in national identity.

Against this backdrop, Mùi stressed that the theatre sector must continue to renew its creative thinking, improve the quality of theatrical productions, preserve and promote traditional values, embrace the best of global culture, and accelerate the adoption of new technologies and digital transformation to meet the public's growing cultural needs.

The 2019–25 term was a particularly challenging period for the theatre sector, which was deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, rapid technological change and shifting public patterns of cultural consumption.

Despite these challenges, the association maintained effective operations, modernised its management approach, organised numerous theatre festivals, performances, scientific seminars and creative camps, nurtured young talent and strengthened international cooperation.

During the past term, the association co-organised nine playwriting camps, 21 theatre festivals and eight young talent competitions, while also running training courses for emerging playwrights and directors.

It admitted 441 new members, bringing its total membership to 2,777 across 84 local branches and affiliated groups nationwide.

A major highlight of the term was the 100th Anniversary of Vietnamese Spoken Drama Week, which became a significant milestone for the profession, offering an opportunity to reflect on the development of the nation's theatre.

The congress elected a 20-member Executive Committee for the VSAA's 2026–31 term. Meritorious Artist Trịnh Thúy Mùi was re-elected as chairwoman of the association.

The association's three vice chairpersons for the new term are playwright Dr Nguyễn Đăng Chương, Meritorious Artist Trịnh Hồng Lựu and Meritorious Artist Trịnh Kim Chi.

Enhancing creativity and quality

The congress has identified that 2026–31 term will focus on comprehensively renewing the association's operations, improving the quality of creative work, and training theatre artists to meet the needs of the country's new phase of development.

Hà Thị Nga, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, urged the association to focus on five key priorities. Foremost among them is renewing its content and methods of operation, strengthening its role in uniting theatre artists nationwide, and building the association into a true common home for the country's theatre community.

She also called for training artists with strong political commitment, professional ethics and a spirit of dedication; paying greater attention to discovering and nurturing young talent; and encouraging the creation of more works of high ideological and artistic value that contribute to fostering Việt Nam's cultural values and shaping the nation's people.

Another key priority, she said, is preserving traditional theatre forms while embracing innovation, developing the cultural industries and promoting international integration.

Safeguarding the nation's cultural identity should go hand in hand with absorbing the best of world culture, ensuring that Vietnamese theatre remains vibrant and relevant in contemporary society.

In particular, digital transformation was identified as one of the key drivers of theatre's future development. The application of technology will help broaden public access to theatre, particularly among younger generations.

Re-elected as VSAA chairwoman, artist Trịnh Thúy Mùi affirmed that the association would continue to renew its content and methods of operation, better safeguard the interests of its members, and create a more supportive environment for artists to maximise their creative potential.

She also pledged to strengthen international cooperation, accelerate digital transformation and expand platforms for promoting Vietnamese stage arts.

She stressed that the association's guiding principle would be to develop Vietnamese theatre on the foundation of preserving the nation's cultural identity while proactively adapting to changing public tastes and cultural consumption.

This approach, she said, is in line with the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution No 80 on the Development of Vietnamese Culture.

The 10th Congress of the VSAA concluded with delegates unanimously adopting the resolution for the 2026–2031 term. The outcome reflected the determination of theatre artists nationwide to build a stronger association that will continue to unite, inspire and lead the country's theatre community while fostering a spirit of creativity and artistic excellence. — VNS