Việt Nam Cultural Days to showcase heritage in the Philippines

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Cultural Days will take place in the Philippines on August 7-8, featuring a series of events showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of Vietnamese culture to Filipinos.

The free event will be held in Manila's historic Intramuros walled-city district where artists from Việt Nam and the Philippines will share the stage in a gala performance featuring Vietnamese water puppetry, traditional puppetry and folk music alongside Filipino performances.

The programme highlights the cultural heritage of both countries while strengthening artistic exchanges.

Vietnamese singer Chi Pu will take part in a series of cultural exchange activities and performances to showcase Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage, dynamic creative scene and growing international engagement.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience Vietnamese coffee culture, discover Vietnamese fashion and take part in interactive cultural activities designed to introduce Vietnamese culture to local audiences.

Through the programme, Việt Nam aims to showcase its rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality and vibrant creative scene while reaffirming the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Vietnamese and Filipino peoples as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Việt Nam Cultural Days in the Philippines 2026 is jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Intramuros Administration and the Vietnamese Embassy in Manila.

The event is expected to help implement cooperation agreements and strategic directions established by the senior leaders of Việt Nam and the Philippines, while strengthening people-to-people exchanges, promoting mutual understanding and deepening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

It also supports the implementation of Việt Nam's newly adopted Strategy for Cultural Diplomacy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, aimed at expanding the country's international cultural engagement. — VNS