Vạn Phúc silk weaving village officially recognised as Hà Nội tourist destination

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee has recently issued Decision No. 3971/QĐ-UBND officially recognising Vạn Phúc silk weaving village in Hà Đông ward as a tourist destination, marking a new milestone in efforts to preserve and promote the values of one of the capital’s most renowned craft villages.

The recognition is expected to create fresh momentum for developing tourism in tandem with heritage preservation and is in line with Hà Nội’s orientation of promoting cultural industries, turning traditional craft villages into spaces for cultural discovery, creativity and experiential tourism.

Located along the Nhuệ River about 10km southwest of central Hà Nội, Vạn Phúc is one of Việt Nam's oldest silk-weaving villages that remains active today. It has more than 4,000 households with about 14,620 residents, covering 54.68ha designated for conservation and development as a distinctive craft village-tourism space.

According to local historical records, silk weaving in Vạn Phúc is associated with Ả Lã Đê Nương, who is revered as the village’s tutelary deity. Legend has it that around the mid-9th century, she taught local people sericulture, silk production and weaving, laying the foundation for a craft that has survived for more than a millennium.

Vạn Phúc silk gained international recognition as early as the beginning of the 20th century, when it was showcased at international fairs in Marseille and Paris and acclaimed as one of Indochina’s refined handicrafts. Today, the village produces dozens of silk and brocade varieties, combining traditional patterns and techniques with modern designs and consumer demands.

The craft has received a number of important recognitions. Vạn Phúc was recognised as a traditional silk and silk-weaving craft village in 2001, while its silk won the Thăng Long Golden Brand title in 2011. Silk weaving was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2023. In early 2025, Vạn Phúc became one of Vietnam’s first two craft villages to join the World Craft Cities network.

The village offers visitors more than silk shopping. Vạn Phúc Silk Street features over 150 shops and a silk market, while traditional village spaces, including an old banyan tree, well and communal house, remain preserved.

Visitors can also explore silk conservation and development centres, weaving workshops and production facilities, witnessing the process from setting up threads to completing finished products. Vụn Art Cooperative offers a creative experience through artworks made from silk scraps, combining craft preservation with job creation for people with disabilities and sustainable development.

Vạn Phúc also boasts cultural and historical attractions such as Vạn Phúc Communal House, dedicated to Ả La Đê Nương, and Vạn Phúc Pagoda, along with traditional festivals held annually.

The recognition is expected to encourage further investment in infrastructure and services, diversify tourism products and connect Vạn Phúc with Hà Nội’s cultural and craft-village tourism routes. With its millennia-old heritage and growing integration of preservation and innovation, Vạn Phúc is poised to become a distinctive cultural destination, helping promote Hà Nội’s sustainable cultural tourism and bring the quintessence of Vietnamese silk weaving closer to domestic and international visitors. — VNA/VNS