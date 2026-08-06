Historical friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba celebrated in special events

HÀ NỘI — A series of events has been launched at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926–2026) and the 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba (December 2, 1960–2026).

Entitled President Hồ Chí Minh – Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro: An Enduring and Special Bond, the events are jointly held by the Hồ Chí Minh Presidential Relic Site and the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Việt Nam.

They are aimed to honour the lives, legacies, ideals and immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro to the struggles for national liberation and the building and defence of their respective nations, Việt Nam and Cuba.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương said the 100th anniversary of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro offered an opportunity to honour the outstanding leader of the Cuban Revolution, a great friend and close comrade of the Vietnamese people.

“The Vietnamese people had always recognised a profound affinity between Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro's revolutionary ideals, unwavering determination and spirit of international solidarity and the thought and legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh,” he noted.

Fidel Castro's enduring affection for Việt Nam, he added, would forever stand as a powerful symbol of the friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

On behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Deputy Minister commended the Hồ Chí Minh Presidential Relic Site for its proactive approach, sense of responsibility and commitment to expanding international cooperation while effectively promoting the role of cultural diplomacy.

Through research, collection, exhibitions and the acquisition and donation of documents and artefacts, the relic site has helped implement the Secretariat's Conclusion on promoting and honouring President Hồ Chí Minh abroad.

These efforts have also contributed to translating the goals of the Politburo's Resolution No 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture into practice, while responding to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm's call for deeper international integration by continuing to promote the values of President Hồ Chí Minh's legacy to the international community.

"Today's meaningful activities are expected to further strengthen the enduring friendship between our two peoples while reaffirming the role of cultural diplomacy in deepening the solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba," he said.

"This exemplary relationship has been built on the shared ideals of national independence, freedom and the well-being of the people."

"The photographs and documents on display will help further promote the ideals, legacy and noble character of President Hồ Chí Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro," the Deputy Minister noted.

"They also reaffirm that the legacy of these two great leaders continues to serve as an important source of inspiration for the development of both nations."

Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes said the activities were a vivid testament to the special friendship, longstanding solidarity and exemplary relationship that the two countries had nurtured together over the decades.

He said the commemorative events also reflected the deep respect and sincere affection that generations of Vietnamese people have always held for the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

The Ambassador expressed hope that the they would inspire present and future generations of Cubans and Vietnamese to preserve and further strengthen the friendship that Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and President Hồ Chí Minh worked tirelessly to build.

The series of activities comprises four main events - a photo exhibition; a special exhibition entitled President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuba, a ceremony to receive documents donated by the Embassy of Cuba in Việt Nam and the introduction of publications on President Hồ Chí Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.

The photo exhibition featuring 100 rare archival photographs for domestic and international visitors. It portrays the lives, careers and contributions of the two leaders, retraces the enduring historical bond between the two nations, and highlights the achievements of Việt Nam–Cuba cooperation.

The special exhibition President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuba showcases documents and artefacts that shed light on President Hồ Chí Minh's special affection for Cuba, reaffirming the strong historical foundations of the friendship and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba.

On the occasion, the Hồ Chí Minh Presidential Relic Site received two documentary films and a collection of archival photographs donated by the Embassy of Cuba in Việt Nam, enriching its archive on the longstanding friendship between the two nations. — VNS