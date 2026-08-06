Mỳ Quảng to promote tourism

ĐÀ NẴNG – A series of exhibitions, conferences and experience events will be organised in honour of Mỳ Quảng (Quảng Nam-style flat rice noodle), a local hand-made food, to boost the craft preservation and promote tourismn.

The chairman of Đà Nẵng Culinary Culture Association, Lý Đình Quân, said the event, which will be held at different venues in the city on August 14-15, offered opportunities for residents and visitors to explore the traditional trade that had been rooted in the central region for centuries.

He said the food will be displayed in a cuisine space with the participation of 30 pavilions with a photo exhibition on the historical development of the craft staged at the Nại Nam Communal House.

A seminar on Mỳ Quảng – the culinary essence of Quảng Nam – will feature experts and cultural researchers sharing the role of cuisine art in the development of tourism.

The event will see a showcase of OCOP, medicinal herbs and unique cooking ingredients in the creation of gastronomy art related to tourism activities in Đà Nẵng and central Việt Nam.

Mỳ Quảng is among various foods that are recognised in the must-try cuisine list in Đà Nẵng, Hội An and central Việt Nam.

Mỳ Quảng restaurants can be easily found throughout Đà Nẵng, Hội An, but centuries-old Phú Chiêm Village on the banks of the Thu Bồn River is known as the original home of the traditional spicy meal.

The dish was even served at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) Summit in Đà Nẵng and Hội An in 2017.

Mỳ Quảng is a popular and cheap snack for food lovers, and it can be eaten in the morning or afternoon. The ingredients originally included chicken, herbs, grilled rice cakes, roasted peanuts and sliced banana flowers.

Đà Nẵng’s tourism industry has launched the Đà Nẵng Food Tour, with the message ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng food tour – Beyond Bites’, to lure visitors to qualified food service destinations in the city.

It was seen as the first city in Việt Nam to issue ‘cuisine passports’, providing opportunities to explore local food and specialties of Vietnamese and International at restaurants in the city.

A digital food map, www.foodtourdanang.vn, was built to introduce information on 400 food service destinations with qualified standards in terms of hospitality, safe food, health, environment-friendly and sustainable. — VNS