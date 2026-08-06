Couple sentenced to 24 years over illegal drug ring at karaoke bar

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Court on Wednesday sentenced 50 defendants following a one-day trial for organizing illegal drug use at a karaoke bar in the capital city’s Ô Diễn Commune.

The court described the case as a "very serious" organised crime operation that took place over an extended period at the Quỳnh Trang Karaoke Bar, involving a total of 53 defendants.

The court sentenced Nguyễn An Việt, the manager and operator of the Quỳnh Trang karaoke bar, to nine years for "organising the illegal use of narcotics" and eight years for "illegal drug trafficking."

With a combined 17-year sentence, plus a 15-month term from a previous conviction by the Đan Phượng District People's Court, Việt will serve a total of 18 years and three months.

His wife, Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Hà, received a seven-year sentence for "organising the illegal use of drugs." Meanwhile, Việt’s uncle, Hoàng Đức Phú, was sentenced to nine years for drug-related charges and an additional year for "violating regulations on the protection of endangered and rare animals."

Other 37 defendants were sentenced ranging from seven to 16 years in prison for the crimes of "organising illegal use of narcotics" and "Illegal trading of narcotics".

The remaining 10 defendants in the case were all sentenced to nine months in prison but were given suspended sentences for the same crime of "Failure to report crimes".

Defendant Phú is the owner of the business but assigned Việt and his wife to manage and operate the bar.

To gain illegal profits, the defendants organised clients to illegally use drugs at theater rooms by arranging locations, staffing, preparing tools, providing drugs at customers' requests, assigning service staff, guarding and performing other necessary tasks to facilitate the illegal use of drugs at the bar.

According to the first instance judgment, from the end of 2024 to June 2025, Phú, Việt, Hà and their accomplices repeatedly organised for many guests to illegally use drugs at their bar.

Phú earned an illegal profit of VNĐ6.1 billion (US$232,000), of which Việt and Hà were paid VNĐ300 million ($11,500).

Phú was also found in illegal possession of a tiger skin, a species strictly protected under Group IB of the list of endangered and rare animals.

During the investigation, Phú voluntarily surrendered VNĐ3 billion (approximately $114,000) in illegal profits to the authorities. — VNS