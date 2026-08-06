Shopee and Lazada ordered to halt sales of unregistered ‘Slimaura Care x3

HÀ NỘI — Authorities have ordered e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada to immediately cease the sale and remove all listings of Slimaura Care x3. The directive comes after it was discovered that the product was being marketed without a valid Certificate of Product Registration.

The Department of Food Safety under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed that it did not issue Registration Receipt No. 838/2024/DKSP (dated February 23, 2024) for Slimaura Care x3.

Despite this lack of authorisation, the product is being marketed as a natural herbal supplement that aids in weight control, appetite suppression, and fat absorption reduction.

According to regulations of the MoH, functional foods include four groups of dietary supplements, health protection foods, medical nutritional foods, and foods for special diets.

Functional foods must have their product declaration registered or self-declared to the competent state management agency before being circulated on the market.

Specifically, for health protection foods, production and business organisations and individuals must submit product declaration registration documents to the food safety department.

For medical nutritional foods and foods for special diets, organisations and individuals producing and trading food must submit product declaration registration documents to the competent state management agency designated by the provincial People's Committee.

For supplementary foods, organisations and individuals producing and trading foods self-declared and submitted self-declaration documents to the competent state management agency designated by the Provincial People's Committee.

Accordingly, three product groups including health protection foods, medical nutritional foods, and foods for special diets must be granted a Certificate of Product Declaration Registration before being allowed to circulate on the market.

The food supplement group must publish updated food safety data information system on the Food Safety Information System and submit product self-declaration to the competent state agency according to regulations before being allowed to circulate.

Consequently, the Department of Food Safety has directed Shopee and Lazada to conduct an urgent review of all functional food listings. The platforms must ensure that they only host products that either possess a valid Certificate of Product Registration or have been properly self-declared and recorded in the Food Safety Information System. — VNS