Việt Nam, Laos step up cooperation in social sciences

VIENTIANE — A signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on scientific cooperation for the 2026-2030 period between the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration (NAPPA) took place in Vientiane, Laos, on August 5.

The ceremony was co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Lê Văn Lợi, member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and VASS President, and Dr. Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and NAPPA President.

The signing is regarded as a political and scientific event of great strategic significance, aimed at translating the guidelines, resolutions and policies of the two Parties and States into deeper and more substantive cooperation.

Against the backdrop of complex and rapidly evolving regional and international developments, cooperation in social sciences and political theory between VASS and NAPPA is expected to provide solid scientific evidence and databases to support the formulation of orientations, policies and strategies for socio-economic development. It will also contribute to further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

Under the MoU, the two sides will focus on four key areas: joint scientific research and policy consultation; postgraduate training and human resources development; professional exchanges and international integration; and data sharing and digital transformation.

VASS and NAPPA agreed to implement the MoU through specific annual plans. Their leaders affirmed their determination to make bilateral cooperation more substantive and effective, contributing to national development and the prosperity and sustainability of Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS