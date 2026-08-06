Việt Nam's diplomacy resilient, responsible and forward-looking: ambassadors

HÀ NỘI — Foreign ambassadors in Việt Nam have praised the country's diplomacy as resilient, proactive and increasingly influential, describing it as a key driver of national development and a constructive force in regional and global affairs.

Speaking on the occasion of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, ambassadors from Laos, China, Japan, the Philippines, and South Africa highlighted Việt Nam's growing international standing, its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, and its commitment to peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

A pioneering role in a new era

Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh said Việt Nam's diplomacy is entering a new stage of development characterised by greater initiative and strategic vision.

While Việt Nam previously focused on adapting to a rapidly changing international environment, it is now playing a more active role in shaping cooperation initiatives, promoting dialogue, building trust and contributing to solutions to global challenges, she said.

"This reflects the maturity of Việt Nam's diplomacy as well as the country's steadily rising standing in the international arena," the ambassador noted.

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki shared a similar assessment, saying Japan highly values Việt Nam's policy of strategic autonomy and proactive international integration.

He said the Vietnamese diplomatic sector's pioneering role in promoting economic diplomacy, attracting high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI) and developing a highly skilled workforce not only strengthens the country's self-reliance but also contributes to regional economic security and sustainable development.

Philippine Ambassador Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III praised Việt Nam for enhancing the role of foreign affairs in implementing national development goals. The ambassador noted that Việt Nam's direction to strengthen international integration, ensure security and promote economic development after the Party's 14th National Congress is completely right, reflecting the ability to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect for common interests.

South African Ambassador Vuyiswa Tulelo expressed high expectations for the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, saying Việt Nam's roadmap for transitioning from a lower middle-income to an upper middle-income country within a relatively short period of 17 year could serve as an inspiring model for sustainable development.

A responsible middle power

As Việt Nam's international profile continues to rise, ambassadors said the country is increasingly recognised as a responsible middle power committed to strengthening multilateralism.

According to Ambassador Fernandez III, this responsibility is reflected in Việt Nam's proactive participation in improving multilateral institutions while consistently supporting ASEAN's centrality in the evolving regional architecture.

Fernandez also praised Việt Nam's growing contribution to international humanitarian efforts, citing its deployment of search-and-rescue personnel to assist earthquake relief operations in Venezuela.

He said Việt Nam has accumulated valuable experience in disaster prevention and maintaining stable economic growth despite global security uncertainties, and these lessons could benefit many other countries.

Chinese Ambassador He Wei pointed to Việt Nam's expanding international engagement, noting that the country has established Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with 15 countries and regional organisations and participates in more than 70 international forums. He highlighted Việt Nam's contributions to addressing climate change, ensuring food security, providing humanitarian assistance and supporting disaster relief efforts.

These achievements clearly demonstrate Việt Nam's image as a responsible member of the international community and a trusted partner, Ambassador He said.

South African Ambassador Vuyiswa Tulelo said Việt Nam has steadily enhanced its international reputation through its distinctive non-aligned foreign policy, balanced engagement with major powers and ability to adapt to changing global circumstances.

She also highlighted Việt Nam's expanding role in multilateral mechanisms, including its observer status at the African Union (AU), participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa and partnership with BRICS.

Japan's Ambassador Ito said Việt Nam's constructive international role was clearly demonstrated by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in May, which stressed the importance of "Human Security", a concept which has long been advocated by Japan.

Ito also cited Việt Nam's hosting of the third ASEAN Future Forum in June, its chairmanship of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) this year, and preparations to host APEC next year as further evidence of the country's growing international influence.

"We expect that Việt Nam’s role in the international community will continue to expand even further," said Ito. "As nations with common vision to pursue peace, Japan will continue to work closely with Việt Nam to create a peaceful and stable international environment."

Diplomacy shaped by professionalism and scholarship

Beyond strategic achievements, ambassadors said Việt Nam's diplomatic success is rooted in the professionalism, dedication and intellectual calibre of its diplomats.

Ambassador Khamphao expressed her admiration for the proud tradition of Việt Nam's diplomatic service, describing it as one built over generations on strong political resolve, wisdom, adaptability and a distinct identity.

Reflecting on her years working in Việt Nam and in diplomacy, she said what impressed her most was the sincerity, professionalism, sense of responsibility and spirit of open cooperation demonstrated by Vietnamese diplomats.

Fernandez III echoed those views, saying he had observed the professionalism of Vietnamese diplomats through the work of ASEAN committees in cities where he had previously served, including Beijing, London and Ottawa.

Drawing inspiration from his visit to the Temple of Literature, he described Vietnamese diplomats as true "scholar-diplomats", praising the country's enduring tradition of learning and intellectual curiosity.

Expanding practical partnerships

The ambassadors also expressed confidence that the trust built through Việt Nam's diplomacy would provide a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Khamphao said Laos and Việt Nam would continue working closely to implement high-level agreements while strengthening cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, trade, investment, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

She expressed confidence that the two countries' special solidarity would become increasingly substantive, practical and effective.

Regarding Việt Nam-China relations, Ambassador He said he hoped the 33rd Diplomatic Conference would elevate Việt Nam's diplomacy to a new height, which would create fresh momentum for the continued development of bilateral ties.

He said the two countries should further strengthen political trust, enhance infrastructure connectivity and create new growth drivers through cooperation in 5G technology, artificial intelligence, the digital economy and green development.

He also expressed his hope that the Việt Nam-China Tourism Cooperation Years 2026-27 would further deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people.

Ambassador Ito reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting Việt Nam in enhancing its resilience, self-reliance and comprehensive cooperation, particularly in economic and defence security, to help build a peaceful and stable international environment.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Tulelo said South Africa looked forward to translating the commitments made after the two countries upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership in late last year into concrete results.

She highlighted opportunities to expand high-level exchanges and boost investment and trade in areas of mutual strength, including mining, manufacturing and agriculture. — VNA/VNS