Việt Nam reiterates stance on settling maritime disputes in line with international law

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has reaffirmed its unwavering position that maritime disputes must be resolved through peaceful measures and in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam Phạm Thu Hằng made the remarks on Sunday in response to reporters’ questions regarding Việt Nam’s views on 10 years since the ruling was issued by the Arbitral Tribunal established under Annex VII of UNCLOS in the case between the Philippines and China.

“Việt Nam’s clear and consistent position is that maritime disputes must be settled through peaceful means, with respect for diplomatic and legal processes, without the use or threat of force, and in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UNCLOS,” Hằng said.

She stressed that Việt Nam supports the resolution of disputes concerning the interpretation and application of UNCLOS in line with the Convention’s provisions.

The spokeswoman reiterated that UNCLOS serves as “the sole legal basis” comprehensively governing the extent of maritime entitlements.

As a coastal state bordering the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and an active member of UNCLOS, Việt Nam has always acted in good faith in complying with the Convention, Hằng said.

She called on all parties concerned to fully implement their legal obligations under UNCLOS, including in establishing maritime claims and exercising rights at sea, while respecting the rights and interests enjoyed by other states under the Convention.

Hằng also underscored the importance of cooperation among relevant parties to make practical contributions to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight, and a rules-based order in the East Sea grounded in international law.

The landmark ruling, issued on July 12, 2016, by an arbitral tribunal constituted under Annex VII of the 1982 UNCLOS, came after the Philippines initiated proceedings against China in 2013 over disputes in the South China Sea. — VNS