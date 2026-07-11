Vietnamese rescue teams return home after completing Venezuela earthquake mission

Việt Nam's rescue and relief teams from the Việt Nam People's Army and the People's Public Security Force returned safely to Hà Nội on July 10 after completing their humanitarian mission in Venezuela.

The deployment was launched in response to the devastating twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24. During their mission, the Vietnamese teams worked alongside local and international rescue forces to support search and recovery efforts in the disaster-hit areas.

Upon their arrival at Nội Bài International Airport, representatives of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security welcomed the teams and commended their professionalism, dedication and humanitarian spirit in carrying out an important international mission.