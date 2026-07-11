Vietnamese rescue teams return home after completing Venezuela earthquake mission

Việt Nam's rescue and relief teams from the Việt Nam People's Army and the People's Public Security Force returned safely to Hà Nội on July 10 after completing their humanitarian mission in Venezuela.
The deployment was launched in response to the devastating twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24. During their mission, the Vietnamese teams worked alongside local and international rescue forces to support search and recovery efforts in the disaster-hit areas.
Upon their arrival at Nội Bài International Airport, representatives of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security welcomed the teams and commended their professionalism, dedication and humanitarian spirit in carrying out an important international mission.
|Members of the Việt Nam People's Army and the People's Public Security Force return to Hà Nội after completing their humanitarian mission supporting Venezuela's earthquake recovery efforts. VNA/VNS Photos
|Members of the Việt Nam People's Army and the People's Public Security Force return to Hà Nội after completing their humanitarian mission supporting Venezuela's earthquake recovery efforts.
|Members of the Việt Nam People's Army and the People's Public Security Force return to Hà Nội after completing their humanitarian mission supporting Venezuela's earthquake recovery efforts.
|Leaders of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security congratulate Việt Nam's rescue and relief teams on completing their humanitarian mission supporting Venezuela's earthquake recovery efforts.
|Members of the Việt Nam People's Army and the People's Public Security Force return to Hà Nội after completing their humanitarian mission supporting Venezuela's earthquake recovery efforts.
|Senior Lieutenant General Lê Văn Tuyến, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security, presents flowers to officers and soldiers of the People's Public Security Force following their successful humanitarian mission supporting Venezuela's earthquake recovery efforts.
|Leaders of the Ministry of Public Security congratulate Việt Nam's rescue and relief teams on completing their humanitarian mission supporting Venezuela's earthquake recovery efforts.
|Senior Lieutenant General Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, welcomes members of the Vietnamese rescue and relief delegation home.
|Major General Phạm Văn Tỵ, Deputy Director of the Search and Rescue Department under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and head of the Vietnamese rescue and relief delegation, speaks to the media upon returning home.
|Estela del Valle Quijada Suárez, Chargé d'Affaires of Venezuela in Việt Nam, welcomes members of the Vietnamese rescue and relief delegation home.
|Leaders of the Ministry of National Defence present flowers to members of the Vietnamese rescue and relief delegation upon their return.
|Leaders of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security welcome the Vietnamese rescue and relief delegation home.
|Leaders of the Hà Nội Police visit and congratulate officers and soldiers following their successful humanitarian mission supporting Venezuela's earthquake recovery efforts.