Border community twinning strengthens Việt Nam–Laos friendship

NGHỆ AN – A ceremony reviewing the twinning programme between two border communities of Vietnam and Laos was held on Friday in Thủy Phong village in Việt Nam’s central province of Nghệ An, as part of the third Vietnam–Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

The event was attended by General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Việt Nam, and General Khamlieng Outhakaysone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos, among others.

Over the past decade, the twinning relationship between Thủy Phong village in Nghệ An’s Kim Bảng Commune, and Xop Tuong village in Nam On commune, Xaychamphone district, Bolikhamxay province of Laos, has become a model for fostering a shared border of peace, friendship and cooperation. Local authorities, border forces and residents of both sides have maintained close coordination through regular information sharing, cultural exchanges, joint efforts to promote livelihoods, and cooperation in safeguarding border security and national sovereignty.

Legal awareness has also been strengthened through extensive public education. More than 70 law dissemination conferences and 15 thematic sessions attracted around 3,500 local officials, Party members and residents. Participants learned about legal documents governing the Việt Nam–Laos land border, border management regulations, cross-border travel and trade, and measures to combat smuggling, human trafficking, drug crimes, illegal wildlife trafficking and other transnational offences.

In addition, more than 20 community outreach events and five bilateral awareness campaigns were organised, with over 1,000 legal information leaflets distributed. These activities have helped improve public understanding of border regulations and encouraged residents to actively protect border markers, refrain from illegal encroachment and cooperate with authorities in maintaining security and order.

The twinning programme has also strengthened people-to-people ties through regular exchanges during Việt Nam's Lunar New Year, Laos' Bunpimay New Year, national days and other traditional festivals. The two communities have supported one another during natural disasters, shared farming experience and exchanged livestock and crop varieties to improve livelihoods in border areas.

More than 350 residents have joined patrols with border forces to safeguard boundary markers and promptly report unusual incidents.

As part of the programme, Giang and Khamlieng presented breeding cattle to disadvantaged households in Kim Bảng and Sơn Lâm communes, helping improve livelihoods and encouraging local people to remain in border areas while contributing to long-term stability and sustainable development.

The two officers also launched the construction of Thanh Ha Kindergarten in Kim Bảng Commune, funded by Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence.

Earlier the same day, the high-level delegations offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the Kim Liên Special National Relic Site, planted trees and visited the Vietnam–Laos Friendship House within the site. VNA/VNS