Get-together celebrates 50 years of Việt Nam-Philippines diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on Friday held a gathering in Hà Nội to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Philippines.

The event was attended by VUFO President Phan Anh Sơn, Philippine Ambassador to Việt Nam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III, ambassadors, chargés d’affaires and representatives of ASEAN countries’ diplomatic missions in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Sơn reviewed the five-decade journey since the two countries established their diplomatic ties on July 12, 1976, highlighting the steady development of bilateral friendship and cooperation across multiple fields, underpinned by growing people-to-people exchanges.

He noted that two-way trade reached US$7.8 billion in 2025, with the Philippines remaining one of Việt Nam's largest importers of rice. Cooperation in education, cultural exchanges and other areas has also continued to expand.

The VUFO President reaffirmed the union's commitment to working closely with the Philippine Embassy in Việt Nam and people-to-people organisations to effectively implement the Joint Declaration on the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries, reached during Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's state visit to the Philippines in June.

R. Fernandez III said he was honoured to join the celebration of the milestone anniversary, describing the past 50 years as a period in which the two countries have grown together as trusted friends, reliable partners and close neighbours within the ASEAN family.

He noted that bilateral relations have continued to deepen over the years, culminating in the elevation to the Enhanced Strategic Partnership level last month. The upgrade reflects the shared determination to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of the two nations' people.

The ambassador also highlighted the Philippine community in Việt Nam as evidence of the country's open and favourable working environment, as well as the two governments' commitment to protecting the legitimate rights, interests and welfare of each other's citizens working in their respective territories.

He expressed his confidence that the continued growth of bilateral relations will not only benefit both nations but also contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. VNA/VNS