Creating solid legal framework to protect officials who dare to think, act and innovate

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Thursday gave its opinions on the draft resolution stipulating special mechanisms and policies for handling legal violations related to the state economy, the private economy and science, technology, innovation and the application of digital transformation.

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang said the resolution was being drafted on the principle of ensuring the rule of law.

It should be reasonable, humane and applied to the right persons for the right violations, reflecting the Party’s and State’s compassion and leniency. It must be objective and comprehensive, carefully considering the role, motive and purpose of the violator, the specific historical context, consequences and remedial outcomes, as well as the political, economic and social effects in order to reach an appropriate disposition.

According to the draft resolution, several new mechanisms are proposed, such as exempting from criminal liability or excluding criminal responsibility for risks arising in scientific, technological, innovative and digital transformation activities; and suspending or waiving criminal prosecution in certain cases that fully meet the prescribed conditions.

In his concluding remarks at the session, NA Deputy Chairman Nguyễn Hồng Diên said the NA Standing Committee basically agreed on the necessity of issuing the resolution and approved submitting it to the NA for consideration at the special session next month.

Deputy Chairman Diên requested further study of the title, scope of regulation and subjects of application to ensure they accord with the central leadership’s and the Politburo’s directives and are consistent with the substance of the draft resolution.

He also asked the drafting body to continue thoroughly reviewing the provisions in the draft, especially the special criminal mechanisms and policies such as provisions on non-prosecution, suspension of prosecution and exemption from criminal liability.

Only matters that materially differ from current laws and resolutions and fall within the NA’s authority should be stipulated, thereby creating a solid legal framework to protect officials and workers who dare to think and act, and who are dynamic and creative for the common good, while ensuring the institutionalisation of the Party’s policies correctly and completely.

At the same time, the full impacts should be assessed to ensure constitutionality, legality and feasibility, together with rigorous implementation arrangements to avoid legal gaps or difficulties in application. Concepts that remain vague and qualitative should be standardised to increase transparency and facilitate implementation.

The Deputy Chairman asked for further work to complete the system of provisions, procedures and criminal-process steps to concretise the special criminal policies set out in this draft resolution, ensuring a sufficiently rigorous, coherent and feasible procedural framework appropriate to the resources and operational realities of the justice system.

Oil and gas development

Also on Thursday morning, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on the draft amended Petroleum Law.

Presenting the draft amended Petroleum Law, Minister of Industry and Trade Lê Mạnh Hùng said the current Petroleum Law had been revised to increase its practicality and feasibility, ensure consistency and coherence within the legal system on petroleum baseline surveys and petroleum activities, and align with international commitments and industry practice.

According to the minister, the draft amended Petroleum Law is built on five policies adopted by the Government under Resolution No. 81/NQ-CP.

NA Deputy Chairman Diên said the NA Standing Committee basically agreed on the necessity of issuing the amended Petroleum Law to promptly institutionalise the Party’s policies and orientations.

He requested the NA’s Economic and Financial Committee, in coordination with the Ethnic Affairs Council and other relevant committees, to continue formal scrutiny of the bill and prepare a report for the NA’s consideration and decision at the special legislative session to be held next month.

Development of the oil and gas sector must be tightly linked to economic development and to protecting Việt Nam’s lawful rights and interests at sea in accordance with international law.

At the same time, it must safeguard the legitimate interests of investors based on respect for national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

Study should be given to moving from an investment-preference mechanism to global competition; step up administrative reform; grant enterprises greater autonomy and accountability; and expand development opportunities into new areas, with a view to fulfilling Việt Nam’s Petroleum Industry Development Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2050. — VNS