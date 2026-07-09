Việt Nam, Philippines promote naval cooperation through friendship exchange

HÀ NỘI — The ninth friendship exchange between Vietnamese and Philippine navies, recently held on Song Tử Tây Island in the Trường Sa (Spratly) Special Zone of Việt Nam, has helped deepen mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two navies, contributing to peace, stability and maritime security in the region.

Ship 571 of Squadron 411 under Brigade 955, Naval Region 4 returned safely to Cam Ranh Naval Base in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on Wednesday after completing its mission of transporting the Vietnamese delegation to the exchange.

The event took place on July 6-7 on Song Tử Tây. The Vietnamese delegation was led by Colonel Bùi Quang Thuyên, Deputy Commander of Naval Region 4, while the Philippine side was headed by Commodore Francisco C. Cacho, Deputy Commander of the Philippine Navy's Western Naval Command.

Hosted by the Vietnam People's Navy, the programme followed the successful eighth edition held on Song Tử Đông Island in 2025. It aimed to further strengthen friendship, cooperation, mutual trust and understanding between the army forces and navies of Việt Nam and the Philippines, while effectively implementing bilateral naval cooperation agreements.

Addressing the event, Thuyên said the Việt Nam-Philippines relationship has continued to develop across various fields, with defence and naval cooperation achieving tangible results.

He noted that the two navies have established and effectively maintained sustainable cooperation mechanisms, including the annual friendship exchanges, bilateral naval consultations, information sharing, visits, and participation in conferences, seminars and multilateral activities hosted by either side.

The ninth friendship exchange provided an opportunity for officers and sailors of both countries to enhance mutual understanding and trust, further strengthening bilateral naval ties, thus contributing to peace, stability and development in the region, he said.

For his part, Francisco C Cacho said the shared goal of the two sides is to transform diplomatic trust into practical, reliable and well-coordinated capabilities across vast maritime domain.

This programme provides a foundation for deepening mutual understanding and advancing common maritime partnerships, he added.

During the event, the two sides exchanged information on search and rescue, maritime security and disaster warning, while taking part in friendly football, tug-of-war and sack race competitions, as well as art performances and culinary exchanges.

The activities fostered friendship and closer understanding between the two navies, while enhancing coordination in disaster response, search and rescue operations, weather warning information sharing, and efforts to ensure maritime security and safety, thereby contributing to maintaining peace, stability and security in regional waters. — VNA/VNS