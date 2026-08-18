Việt Nam launches online competition on Constitution, law

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Justice held a nationwide online conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday to launch the plan for Việt Nam Law Day 2026, including an online competition on the Constitution and law on the National Law Portal.

Apart from the competition, Việt Nam Law Day 2026 will feature a ceremony marking the day and the 2026 “Bright Legal Role Models” selection and commendation programme.

Deputy Minister of Justice and vice chairman of the central council for legal dissemination and education Nguyễn Thanh Ngọc said the annual event aims to honour the Constitution and law, raise public awareness of respect for the law, and promote a culture of law observance and the building of a socialist rule-of-law State in Việt Nam.

This year’s event holds special significance as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly’s adoption of Việt Nam’s first Constitution on November 9, 1946. The 2026 activities will be organised on a larger and more practical scale, with diverse programmes designed to enhance public legal awareness.

The “Bright Legal Role Models” programme, which recognises outstanding organisations and individuals in lawmaking and law enforcement, will also be expanded into a national-level annual programme.

Meanwhile, the online competition will run for six weeks, from 00:00 on August 20 to 24:00 on October 3, 2026.

Weekly prizes will be awarded to contestants achieving the highest scores, while the best-performing contestants throughout the competition will be considered for overall prizes.

The competition will cover the 2013 Constitution and newly promulgated, adopted and effective legal documents in 2025 and 2026 concerning citizens’ lawful rights and interests.

It will also feature practical topics related to the digital era, including electronic identification and authentication, online public services, cybersecurity, online scam prevention, personal data protection, electronic transactions, digital data, artificial intelligence and digital assets.

The national selection is expected to take place in October, with the winners honoured at the Việt Nam Law Day ceremony in November. — VNA/VNS