Việt Nam seeks to deepen friendship, cooperation with Norway

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam and Norway celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, a delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) on an official visit to the northern European country seeks to create fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation.

NA Vice President Nguyễn Doãn Anh expressed Việt Nam's desire to further develop ties during talks with First Vice President of the Norwegian Parliament Morten Stordalen, who received Anh as he led the Vietnamese delegation on the official visit to Norway from September 25 to 27.

The Vietnamese NA official also proposed that the National Assemblies of the two countries maintain regular exchanges and high-level contacts, expand cooperation between specialised committees and strengthen the sharing of experience in lawmaking, oversight and institutional development.

The visit is significant in continuing the two countries' longstanding friendship and strengthening political trust and the potential for further collaboration between them.

During the talks, the two sides also discussed orientations for strengthening cooperation between the Vietnamese and Norwegian legislatures in the coming years.

The Norwegian parliamentary leader spoke highly of Anh's visit and the Vietnamese delegation, congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, and confirmed that Norway attaches importance to its relations with Việt Nam and wishes to expand cooperation in areas where the two countries have strengths and shared interests.

The two sides agreed to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, making full use of their potential and existing cooperation frameworks to deliver more concrete results in bilateral ties.

They also agreed to further enhance the role of the two legislatures in promoting and overseeing the implementation of cooperation agreements, helping create a favourable political and legal foundation for stable and long-term bilateral relations.

They will also step up the sharing of experience in legislation and oversight, as well as coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums.

Discussing international and regional issues of shared concern, including developments in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, the two sides underscored the importance of upholding international law and resolving disputes and differences through dialogue.

During the visit, Anh also met Nikolai Astrup, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of the European Free Trade Association, and Tellef Inge Mørland, head of the Norwegian delegation to the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

He also visited and held working sessions with DNV and TOMRA, attended a ceremony marking Việt Nam's 81st National Day and the 55th anniversary of Việt Nam-Norway diplomatic relations, and met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Norway. — VNS