Top leader calls for greater contribution from Vietnamese experts in Canada

OTTAWA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has called on Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Canada to contribute practical ideas and expertise to Việt Nam's development, particularly in science and technology, innovation and other strategic fields.

At a meeting with representatives of the Canadian Vietnamese Scientists and Experts Association (CVSEA) on September 25 (local time), the top leader praised the contributions and professional capabilities of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Canada, describing them as a valuable intellectual resource and an important bridge connecting Việt Nam with Canada and the wider world. The meeting was held during his state visit to Canada, which resulted in the two countries elevating their relations to a Strategic Partnership.

More than 20 experts and intellectuals attended the meeting, representing fields including artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, cybersecurity, 5G/6G technology, start-ups and innovation, energy, strategic minerals, urban infrastructure, data and unmanned aircraft. The CVSEA brings together more than 150 Vietnamese scientists and experts working in key technologies, many of whom hold important positions at Canadian and North American universities, research institutes and technology companies.

Experts at the meeting proposed stronger Việt Nam-Canada cooperation in strategic technologies such as AI, 6G, cybersecurity, quantum technology and semiconductors, as well as strategic minerals, climate change response, clean energy, nuclear technology and innovation. They also suggested developing joint research programmes, flexible co-financing mechanisms, technology transfer and stronger links between universities, research institutes and businesses.

General Secretary and President Lâm said that to realise the country's strategic development goals, Việt Nam needs the active participation of overseas Vietnamese, especially experts and intellectuals.

He said the Party and State would continue to develop mechanisms and create the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese experts and intellectuals abroad to participate more deeply in the country's development.

Policies should provide appropriate incentives, a transparent and competitive working environment, and opportunities for experts to contribute over the long term or remotely, he said. Valuable research, initiatives and products should also be recognised and effectively used for national development.

The top leader urged Vietnamese experts in Canada to continue providing ideas to address major national issues and priority areas, including AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, biotechnology, healthcare, clean energy, aerospace, digital transformation and high-quality human resources development.

He stressed that their recommendations should focus on specific issues, solutions and results.

The leader also called for stronger and more effective networks of experts and intellectuals. Such networks should serve as platforms for connecting expertise and sharing resources, while clearly understanding the capabilities and strengths of individual experts, research teams and businesses so that the right people can be matched with the right tasks when the country needs them.

Contributions to Việt Nam, he said, do not necessarily require experts to return home for long periods. A research project, a cooperation programme, a training course, a technology transfer project or a successful connection can all create practical value for the country.

General Secretary and President Lâm also asked Vietnamese experts and intellectuals to pay greater attention to younger generations by mentoring and inspiring Vietnamese students and researchers in Canada.

He said senior experts should serve as a source of support for Vietnamese students and postgraduates, helping them integrate into Canadian society while maintaining the Vietnamese language, cultural identity and a sense of attachment and responsibility toward their homeland.

"Taking care of the younger generation today is an investment in the country's human resources and future," he said.

The General Secretary and President further called on Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Canada to strengthen their role as a bridge, contributing to deeper and more substantive Việt Nam-Canada relations.

He said that through their expertise, reputation and achievements, Vietnamese experts in Canada could become "friendship ambassadors" connecting knowledge, technology, resources and cooperation opportunities between the two countries, particularly in science and technology, innovation, education, human resources development and green transition.

The Vietnamese top leader expressed his confidence that, with patriotism, national solidarity, knowledge, resilience and international experience, the Vietnamese community in Canada, including its experts and intellectuals, would continue to grow strongly, integrate successfully into Canadian society and make increasingly practical contributions to their homeland. — VNA/VNS